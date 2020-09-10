At least 7 people have been killed in the West Coast fires

The historic wildfires that are wreaking havoc along the West Coast have claimed the lives of at least 7 people.

The most recent fatality was reported in Jackson County, Oregon yesterday. During a press conference, Jackson County Sheriff Nathan Sickler said they had recovered the body of one person near Ashland where the Almeda fire had started.

Sickler said there could be additional deaths as many residents in Jackson County refused to evacuate.

This latest death brings the state death toll to three. Two people were also killed as a result of the wildfires in Marion County, Oregon, after their bodies were discovered during a search a rescue mission.

Another three people have died in California, and one person has been killed in Washington.