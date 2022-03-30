“A regional outbreak of severe thunderstorms is expected from the Lower Mississippi Valley into parts of the Ohio and Tennessee Valleys today, and over portions of the central Gulf Coast states later today into tonight,” the Storm Prediction Center warned Wednesday morning.

Over 50 million people are under threat of these severe storms in this region.

About 8 million people are under a moderate risk — level 4 of 5 — for severe weather. This covers nearly all of Mississippi and parts of Louisiana, Arkansas, Tennessee, Alabama and Florida -- and includes Memphis, Baton Rouge, Montgomery, Mobile, and Jackson.

Widespread damaging winds, some hurricane-force, and several tornadoes, a few intense (EF2+), are possible in this risk area.

Nashville, New Orleans, Little Rock, Birmingham and Huntsville are in the enhanced risk (level 3 of 5) of severe storms.

Severe storms are ongoing in eastern Texas and Oklahoma. These will continue to race eastward through Arkansas and Louisiana early today, and through Mississippi and Alabama later today. Storms are expected to be most intense this afternoon and evening.