US
Follow CNN
Live Updates

Severe weather sweeps across the South

By Amir Vera, CNN

Updated 3:19 PM ET, Wed March 30, 2022
3 Posts
Sort byDropdown arrow
6 min ago

Severe storm outbreak expected across the South

From CNN’s Monica Garrett and Mike Saenz

“A regional outbreak of severe thunderstorms is expected from the Lower Mississippi Valley into parts of the Ohio and Tennessee Valleys today, and over portions of the central Gulf Coast states later today into tonight,” the Storm Prediction Center warned Wednesday morning.

Over 50 million people are under threat of these severe storms in this region.

About 8 million people are under a moderate risk — level 4 of 5 — for severe weather. This covers nearly all of Mississippi and parts of Louisiana, Arkansas, Tennessee, Alabama and Florida -- and includes Memphis, Baton Rouge, Montgomery, Mobile, and Jackson.

Widespread damaging winds, some hurricane-force, and several tornadoes, a few intense (EF2+), are possible in this risk area.

Nashville, New Orleans, Little Rock, Birmingham and Huntsville are in the enhanced risk (level 3 of 5) of severe storms. 

Severe storms are ongoing in eastern Texas and Oklahoma. These will continue to race eastward through Arkansas and Louisiana early today, and through Mississippi and Alabama later today. Storms are expected to be most intense this afternoon and evening.

26 min ago

Here is Wednesday’s forecast for severe storms

By CNN's Jennifer Gray

This map shows where the National Weather Service has identified elevated risks of severe weather, which could include thunderstorms, high winds, hail and tornadoes.

Risk outlook from Wednesday, March 30, at 9:00 a.m. ET to Thursday, March 31, at 8:00 a.m. ET. Updated Wednesday, March 30, 2022 at 8:44 a.m. ET.
Risk outlook from Wednesday, March 30, at 9:00 a.m. ET to Thursday, March 31, at 8:00 a.m. ET. Updated Wednesday, March 30, 2022 at 8:44 a.m. ET. Graphic: John Keefe, CNN

26 min ago

Debris from last week could create more hazards

From CNN's Jennifer Gray

As the storms move into the Lower Mississippi River Valley, very strong winds will enter the region ahead of the main line of storms.

"Some gusts are expected to be 50+mph (not associated with the line of storms)," said the NWS office in New Orleans in its forecast discussion.

Once the storms reach the Baton Rouge/New Orleans area, the winds within the storm system could gust to 70 mph or higher. This could result in falling trees and power outages.

The New Orleans area is still cleaning up from last week's deadly EF-3 tornado and damaging EF-1 tornado. According to Lauren Nash at the NWS office in New Orleans, some streets are still lined with debris, which could become incredibly dangerous when you add 70 mph storm winds.

"Whenever you have that 60-70 mile per hour wind, it's going to pick up a lot of that debris," Nash told CNN on Monday. "So it's important to stay inside when we have a wind advisory out and if we do have warnings in effect, just go into an interior room."

The bulk of the storms in this area will be pushing farther east by late Wednesday and early Thursday. The Southeast, Mid-Atlantic and Northeast could all see storms on Thursday; however, the severe risk isn't as high as it is for Wednesday.

Atlanta, Washington, Philadelphia and New York City could all see storms, which could cause travel delays.