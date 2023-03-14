US
Russia's war in Ukraine

Silicon Valley Bank collapse

Winter weather

Snow, rain and flooding pummel US on both coasts

By Adrienne Vogt, Mike Hayes and Elise Hammond, CNN

Updated 9:35 a.m. ET, March 14, 2023
5 min ago

More than 8,000 utility crews pre-deployed in New York to handle storm-related outages, governor says

From CNN's Laura Ly

More than 8,000 utility crews have been pre-deployed to handle power outages across New York state as a winter storm is expected to generate heavy snow, winds and coastal flooding across the US Northeast, according to New York Gov. Kathy Hochul.

At least 4,000 power outages have already been reported in New York’s capital region, Hochul said on WAMC Radio Tuesday morning. She added that an emergency operations center has been open in Albany and crews have been out salting the roads throughout the night.

Most roads across the state are currently open, but Hochul encouraged residents to stay off of them. Tractor trailers have been banned from driving with empty cargo, given the greater risks of accidents with lighter loads, Hochul said.

“If conditions…deteriorate, then we’ll have to make some different decisions, but right now, with the exception of a couple of counties, most of the roads are open,” Hochul said.

There have not yet been any reports of anyone trapped or needing rescue, Hochul said. She added that the New York state legislature is closed Tuesday due to the weather. 

CNN’s Gili Remen contributed to this report.

1 min ago

Here's where the most snow has fallen over the past 2 days

From CNN staff

Over the past few days, snow amounts have been highest in New England and the Sierra Nevadas in eastern California — as well as northern states like Minnesota and Wisconsin.

Use the map below to explore what areas have seen the largest snowfall levels:

And here's where snow is expected to build up by the end of the week:

8 min ago

New York's LaGuardia Airport facing flight delays and ground stops possible at Newark and JFK, FAA says 

From CNN's Laura Ly 

LaGuardia Airport (LGA) in New York City is currently under a “ground delay” due to winter weather, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.

The “ground delay” is in effect until at least 11:59 a.m. ET Tuesday, and there are average flight delays of about two hours. Flights that are departing LGA are being sprayed with deicing fluid to remove snow and ice, the FAA added.

The FAA also said that ground stops at nearby Newark and JFK airports are “possible” later on Tuesday, but no official announcements have yet been made.

19 min ago

Another atmospheric river is impacting storm-ravaged California

From CNN's Nouran Salahieh and Joe Sutton

A general view shows flooded streets in Pajaro, California, on March 12.
(terrywayphoto/Instagram/Reuters)

Another atmospheric river is creeping into storm-ravaged California, pummeling communities with more rain, prompting fresh evacuation alerts and putting rescue teams on notice as residents work to recover from last week’s flooding storm.

More than 30 million people across the state were under flood alerts as the West’s 11th atmospheric river of the season pushed into Northern California and aimed Tuesday toward central and Southern California, battering ground saturated by the last round of rain and overflowing rivers.

The storm comes on the heels of another deadly atmospheric river – a long, narrow band of moisture that can carry saturated air thousands of miles like a fire hose. This round could bring up to 8 inches of rain – falling as fast as 1 inch per hour – in some places, with melting snowpack due to worsen flooding.

And after this system, another atmospheric river is forecast next week, the National Weather Service said. From severe flooding to long droughts, water-related disasters have gotten more intense in the last two decades as global temperatures climbed to record levels, new research shows.

Now, evacuation alerts are in place across California, including in Monterey County, where residents along the Salinas River were ordered to flee. Los Angeles and Santa Barbara counties issued evacuation warnings Monday night ahead of the atmospheric river’s arrival in the south, with Santa Barbara officials saying the warnings will become orders in the morning.

“The forthcoming rainstorms cause concerns of localized flooding impacts to already damaged infrastructure and increased potential for debris flows and mudslides,” the Los Angeles County Office of Emergency Management said in an email to CNN.

Facing the latest storms’ one-two punch, over 600 Californians have taken refuge in 32 shelters across 13 counties, and California National Guard troops have been helping with swift-water rescues. Roads across the state are closed, and a key river levee has been breached.

“We weren’t expecting it to be as bad as we’re seeing it,” Monterey Mayor Tyller Williamson told CNN Monday.

19 min ago

Heavy snow rates of 2 inches per hour expected for interior Northeast this morning

From CNN's Monica Garrett

Trucks plow snow in Worcester, Massachusetts, Tuesday morning.
(WHDH)

Heavy snow rates of more than two inches per hour can be expected over the next several hours, the weather service in Albany, New York, warned Tuesday morning, adding that this will make travel very difficult. These high snowfall rates will lead to snow totals exceeding 7 inches in the Hudson Valley by 10 a.m. ET, and one to two feet in higher elevations. 

Much of the interior Northeast and New England is or will experience similar heavy snow on Tuesday. Western Massachusetts is reporting up to a foot of snow has fallen overnight and much of the surrounding region has reports of 2 to 6 inches. 

Additional snowfall accumulations of 6 to 12 inches are expected for many areas of upstate New York and New England, with even more for in the higher elevations.

Rain and strong winds are in place along the East Coast Tuesday morning, including Boston. Rain changed over to snow in Worcester, Massachusetts, this early morning and is beginning to quickly accumulate, CNN Meteorologist Derek Van Dam noted. Snow is expected to overtake the rain closer to the coast later today. Winds gusts will also increase to up to 65 mph along the New England Coast. 

“Things may get quite messy across this region during the afternoon given the wind and wet snow and travel may become quite difficult with power outages,” the weather service in Boston said Tuesday morning.

More than 150,000 customers are already without power in New York, Massachusetts, New Hampshire and Vermont from the storm, according to poweroutage.us, and that number will likely grow today.

19 min ago

Ground stop issued at New York's LaGuardia Airport due to weather

From CNN's Tina Burnside 

A ground stop has been issued at New York's LaGuardia Airport ahead of Tuesday's nor'easter. 

"Due to WEATHER / SNOW-ICE, there is a Traffic Management Program in effect for traffic arriving La Guardia Airport, New York, NY (LGA)," the Federal Aviation Administration announced early Tuesday morning. 

The first nor'easter of the season is expected to hit parts of the Northeast and New England with areas around New York City expected to feel the storm's effects later today. 

19 min ago

Power and energy companies are preparing for impact

From CNN's Elizabeth Wolfe and Rob Shackelford

Some utilities and transit agencies have announced preparations and given advice in anticipation of an intensifying nor’easter.

Power company ConEdison, which serves New York City and neighboring Westchester County, has brought in more than 400 outside workers to assist with possible outages, the utility said in a news release.

ConEdison warned customers to avoid downed wires – which could be hidden by snow, leaves or water – and report them to the utility or local authorities immediately.

The Metropolitan Transportation Authority, which serves a 5,000-square-mile travel area surrounding New York City, Long Island, southeastern New York state and Connecticut, also announced plans to maintain as much service as possible.

“MTA employees will be deployed throughout the operating region spreading salt and clearing surfaces of snow, keeping signals, switches, and third rails operating, and attending to any weather-related challenges,” a release from the transit authority said.

2 min ago

More than 94,000 customers are without power in the Northeast  

From CNN's Michelle Watson  

More than 94,000 customers are without power in the Northeast due to inclement weather, according to poweroutage.us.  

New York and Massachusetts have some of the highest outages:  

  • New York: 50,400 
  • Massachusetts: 21,585 
  • Vermont: 11,241 
  • New Hampshire: 10,907 