More than 8,000 utility crews have been pre-deployed to handle power outages across New York state as a winter storm is expected to generate heavy snow, winds and coastal flooding across the US Northeast, according to New York Gov. Kathy Hochul.

At least 4,000 power outages have already been reported in New York’s capital region, Hochul said on WAMC Radio Tuesday morning. She added that an emergency operations center has been open in Albany and crews have been out salting the roads throughout the night.

Most roads across the state are currently open, but Hochul encouraged residents to stay off of them. Tractor trailers have been banned from driving with empty cargo, given the greater risks of accidents with lighter loads, Hochul said.

“If conditions…deteriorate, then we’ll have to make some different decisions, but right now, with the exception of a couple of counties, most of the roads are open,” Hochul said.

There have not yet been any reports of anyone trapped or needing rescue, Hochul said. She added that the New York state legislature is closed Tuesday due to the weather.

CNN’s Gili Remen contributed to this report.