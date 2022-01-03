US
Follow CNN
live news

Live

Severe winter weather

live news

Live

Covid-19 latest

Live Updates

Severe weather causes flight cancellations

By Melissa Macaya, Melissa Mahtani and Mike Hayes, CNN

Updated 10:37 a.m. ET, January 3, 2022
5 Posts
Sort byDropdown arrow
1 min ago

Smithsonian closes all museums and the National Zoo due to snow

From CNN's Aileen Graf

The Smithsonian Institution closed all 21 museums and the National Zoo due to the snowstorm hitting Washington, DC, Monday.

The Smithsonian announced the closure on Twitter.

Despite the closure of the National Zoo, the livestreams of the giant panda enclosure remain active, showing the three pandas currently at the zoo enjoying the weather.

13 min ago

Winter weather expected to delay today’s scheduled votes in the Senate

From CNN's Kristin Wilson 

Due to inclement weather in the Washington, DC, area, the Senate is expected to be in session only briefly at noon ET today, before formally delaying this evening’s planned votes until tomorrow, according to guidance from Majority Leader Chuck Schumer’s office. 

Washington, DC, is under a winter storm warning until mid-afternoon. A heavy, wet snow is expected with accumulations of 5 to 8 inches, which will make this the heaviest snow in the area since January of 2019.

22 min ago

More than 450,000 customers in the Southeast are without power due to severe weather

From CNN's Jaide Garcia 

Severe weather across the Southeast has left more than 450,000 customers without power Monday morning.  

At least 169,583 customers in North Carolina, 100,749 in South Carolina, 137,136 in Georgia, and 61,006 customers in Tennessee are without power as of 8 a.m. ET, according to PowerOutage.US.

Storm and tornado warnings are still in effect for coastal sections of the Carolinas through late morning.  

23 min ago

Winter storms cause hundreds of East Coast flight cancellations

From CNN's Pete Muntean

Winter weather has triggered hundreds of flight cancellations on the East Coast on Monday morning, with DC’s Reagan National Airport topping the list, with the most for any airport nationwide – 115 flights or 27% of the total number of departures.

Other mid-Atlantic airports have also been hit, with Baltimore’s airport canceling 23% of flights and 18% at Washington’s Dulles Airport. New York’s LaGuardia Airport has also seen 15% of departures cancel so far.

The total number of cancellations nationwide just topped 1,800, according to FlightAware, due to the winter storms as well as staffing shortages due to coronavirus.

23 min ago

Over 20 million people are under winter alerts from Georgia to New England

From CNN's Dave Hennen

Over 20 million people are under winter alerts today from Georgia to New England as strong but quick-moving storm impacts the regions.  

The heaviest snow is expected to fall across portions of the Southern Appalachians and Mid-Atlantic states, including Washington, DC, and Baltimore.  

Washington is expecting 5 to 8 inches of accumulation, which will make this the heaviest snow in the District since January of 2019.  

Snowfall rates of more than 2 to 3 inches per hour are possible, with visibilities dropping to less than a quarter of a mile at times this morning.

Along with dangerous winter weather, over 1.5 million people are under a tornado watch along coastal sections of the Carolinas, where an isolated tornado is possible through the morning hours.  

High winds are also knocking out power across the Southeast and Mid-Atlantic, with wind alerts from Florida to Virginia. Flood watches and coastal flood alerts stretch from the Carolinas to New England.