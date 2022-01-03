Over 20 million people are under winter alerts today from Georgia to New England as strong but quick-moving storm impacts the regions.
The heaviest snow is expected to fall across portions of the Southern Appalachians and Mid-Atlantic states, including Washington, DC, and Baltimore.
Washington is expecting 5 to 8 inches of accumulation, which will make this the heaviest snow in the District since January of 2019.
Snowfall rates of more than 2 to 3 inches per hour are possible, with visibilities dropping to less than a quarter of a mile at times this morning.
Along with dangerous winter weather, over 1.5 million people are under a tornado watch along coastal sections of the Carolinas, where an isolated tornado is possible through the morning hours.
High winds are also knocking out power across the Southeast and Mid-Atlantic, with wind alerts from Florida to Virginia. Flood watches and coastal flood alerts stretch from the Carolinas to New England.