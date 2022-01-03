Notable snow totals from the winter storm hitting the Mid-Atlantic US

Cars stop along a snowy road in Arlington, Virginia, on January 3. (Jack Gruber/USA Today)

As storms on the East Coast bring snow to parts of the US, officials are warning people to avoid driving in slippery and potentially dangerous conditions.

According to research by the AAA Foundation for Traffic Safety, winter storms and bad weather are a factor in nearly half a million crashes every winter.

But, if you do have to go out, here are some ways to stay safe.

Before you leave the house: Always de-ice your vehicle before driving. Not only can iced-over vehicles make it harder for you to see, but ice flying off cars can also be hazardous to other drivers.

AAA suggests cleaning your windows and windshield and brushing off all snow and ice from the hood, roof, trunk, and lights. Experts also say to keep at least half a tank of fuel in your vehicle at all times and never warm up a vehicle in an enclosed area.

On the road: The best policy for driving in winter weather is slow and steady. AAA says drivers need to slow down to account for lower traction. It also says to give the car in front of you a little extra space – increase your following distance to five or six seconds so you have more time to stop.

When you do need to slow down, do not remove your foot from the brake or pump the pedal if you have anti-lock brakes, AAA advises. Drivers that don't have anti-lock brakes should keep their heel on the floor and apply firm pressure to the brake pedal to the threshold of locking.

AAA also recommends that drivers avoid stopping altogether if possible. Instead, drive slowly so your car keeps rolling without requiring a full stop.

"There’s a big difference in the amount of inertia it takes to start moving from a full stop versus how much it takes to get moving while still rolling. If you can slow down enough to keep rolling until a traffic light changes, do it," AAA said.

If you're driving on the highway, AAA says do not use cruise control and avoid changing lanes.

Preparation is key: It's important to have a plan. AAA recommends drivers pack a winter driving kit to keep in their car. Below are some things to keep in the kit.