Severe storms move across US
Three people killed following severed storms in Louisiana
At least three people have been reported dead in Louisiana after storms rolled through last night.
Cado Parish Sheriff Steve Prator says an Oil City man was killed after a tree feel on his home. The man was pronounced dead on the scene. The man's wife, who was also at home, was uninjured.
In a separate incident in Bossier Parish, an elderly couple was killed in a similar incident when their bodies were found near their demolished home. There were severe storms in the area of both incidents last night with tornado watches in affect.
Parts of interstate closed in Louisiana as storms move through the area
The Louisiana State Police report parts of Interstate 20 have been closed near Minden, Louisiana.
In a tweet the agency announced the I-20 in Webster Parish, east of Minden is closed eastbound at mile post 49 and is closed westbound at mile post 52. There are reports of downed trees and power lines on many roadways, the Louisiana State Police are asking people to avoid the area if possible.
The Louisiana Department of Transportation in Shreveport advises that traffic congestion has reached 1 mile in both directions in the area of the interstate closure and advises motorist to take alternate routes in a tweet.
A line of storms moved through the area Friday night into Saturday, according to the National Weather Service which mentioned the possibility of damaging straight-line winds as the primary threat with a chance of isolated tornadoes in a tweet.
Triple threat storm moves along the east coast
A level 3 out of 5, enhanced risk for severe storms is in place today into overnight for 9 million in parts of Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama for cities like New Orleans, Jackson, Mobile and Birmingham
A slight risk, level 2 of 5, will impact 12 million people and cover parts of middle Tennessee, northern Alabama and western Georgia for cities like Nashville, Huntsville and Memphis
Multiple tornado watches are already in effect through late morning and these will be extended eastward as the storms progress
Brief tornadoes are likely to spin up along the line of storms as it moves along with damaging wind threats
Flood or flash flood watches are in effect for over 30 million people in Mississippi to the Great Lakes
By Sunday, the threat diminishes significantly, with mainly lingering rain along the mid-Atlantic