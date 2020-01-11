At least three people have been reported dead in Louisiana after storms rolled through last night.

Cado Parish Sheriff Steve Prator says an Oil City man was killed after a tree feel on his home. The man was pronounced dead on the scene. The man's wife, who was also at home, was uninjured.

In a separate incident in Bossier Parish, an elderly couple was killed in a similar incident when their bodies were found near their demolished home. There were severe storms in the area of both incidents last night with tornado watches in affect.