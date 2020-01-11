While watching movies and making some food last night, Dylan Becton, of College Station, Texas, heard a loud noise before seeing the trampoline pole that holds up the safety net came come through his roof.

Becton said he was scared but when he and his brother realized it was just the trampoline, they were relieved.

Other than the trampoline through their roof, and some downed fences, that’s all the damages the family home saw, Becton added.