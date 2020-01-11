A level 3 out of 5, enhanced risk for severe storms is in place today into overnight for 9 million in parts of Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama for cities like New Orleans, Jackson, Mobile and Birmingham

A slight risk, level 2 of 5, will impact 12 million people and cover parts of middle Tennessee, northern Alabama and western Georgia for cities like Nashville, Huntsville and Memphis

Multiple tornado watches are already in effect through late morning and these will be extended eastward as the storms progress

Brief tornadoes are likely to spin up along the line of storms as it moves along with damaging wind threats

Flood or flash flood watches are in effect for over 30 million people in Mississippi to the Great Lakes

By Sunday, the threat diminishes significantly, with mainly lingering rain along the mid-Atlantic