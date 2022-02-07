US
Active shooter situation at Washington Fred Meyer

By Maureen Chowdhury, Leinz Vales, Mike Hayes and Meg Wagner, CNN

Updated 3:45 p.m. ET, February 7, 2022
5 min ago

At least 1 dead in Fred Meyer shooting, coroner says

From CNN's Dave Alsup

Benton County Chief Coroner Dennis Morris told CNN that they have been notified of at least one fatality at Fred Meyer in Richland, Washington.

The Benton County Coroner’s office has not been dispatched to the scene, Morris said.

4 min ago

 Law enforcement ask for help identifying "suspect" connected to shooting at Fred Meyer

From CNN's Sharif Paget

Local law enforcement are asking the public for helping in identifying a "suspect" who is connected to an active shooter situation at a Richland, Washington, Fred Meyer store. 

"The Richland Police Department is seeking information on the identity and location of the pictured suspect and suspect vehicle in relation to a shooting at the Richland Fred Meyer," the Kennewick Police Department said in a tweet. "The suspect should be considered armed and dangerous." 

The Richland Police Department posted an additional photo of the individual on their Facebook, asking anyone with information to call (509) 628-0333.

7 min ago

Several schools in lockdown due to police activity at a Fred Meyer store

From CNN's Jenn Selva and Paul P. Murphy

Several schools in the Richland, Washington, area are in non-critical lockdown due to “police activity at the Fred Meyer on Wellsian Way.” 

Richland Police posted on Facebook that they are asking the public to avoid the area writing, ”This is still an active scene. Please continue to avoid the area. The suspect has not yet been located.”

FBI Seattle Field office spokesperson Steve Bernd told CNN, “We are on scene, providing assistance to our partners. We don’t have further details at this time.”

7 min ago

ATF confirms active shooter situation at Washington Fred Meyer grocery store

From CNN's Paul P. Murphy

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives confirmed to CNN that it received a call for assistance for an active shooter situation at a Fred Meyer grocery store in Richland, Washington. 

ATF Seattle field office spokesperson Jason Chudy also confirmed to CNN that special agents from their Yakima, Washington, field office were en route to support the Richland Police Department with the active shooter investigation.