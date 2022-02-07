Benton County Chief Coroner Dennis Morris told CNN that they have been notified of at least one fatality at Fred Meyer in Richland, Washington.
The Benton County Coroner’s office has not been dispatched to the scene, Morris said.
By Maureen Chowdhury, Leinz Vales, Mike Hayes and Meg Wagner, CNN
From CNN's Dave Alsup
From CNN's Sharif Paget
Local law enforcement are asking the public for helping in identifying a "suspect" who is connected to an active shooter situation at a Richland, Washington, Fred Meyer store.
"The Richland Police Department is seeking information on the identity and location of the pictured suspect and suspect vehicle in relation to a shooting at the Richland Fred Meyer," the Kennewick Police Department said in a tweet. "The suspect should be considered armed and dangerous."
The Richland Police Department posted an additional photo of the individual on their Facebook, asking anyone with information to call (509) 628-0333.
From CNN's Jenn Selva and Paul P. Murphy
Several schools in the Richland, Washington, area are in non-critical lockdown due to “police activity at the Fred Meyer on Wellsian Way.”
Richland Police posted on Facebook that they are asking the public to avoid the area writing, ”This is still an active scene. Please continue to avoid the area. The suspect has not yet been located.”
FBI Seattle Field office spokesperson Steve Bernd told CNN, “We are on scene, providing assistance to our partners. We don’t have further details at this time.”
From CNN's Paul P. Murphy
The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives confirmed to CNN that it received a call for assistance for an active shooter situation at a Fred Meyer grocery store in Richland, Washington.
ATF Seattle field office spokesperson Jason Chudy also confirmed to CNN that special agents from their Yakima, Washington, field office were en route to support the Richland Police Department with the active shooter investigation.