Joetta Jeffery told CNN her mother, Betsy Umphlett, sent her texts from inside the store during a shooting at a Walmart in Chesapeake, Virginia, alerting her that someone had opened fire.

“I’m crying, I’m shaking,” Jeffery told CNN. “I had just talked to her about buying turkeys for Thanksgiving, then this text came in.”

Jeffery said her mother is uninjured but in shock, and they’ve been reunited.

Chesapeake city officials have asked people to stay away from the store during the investigation.

“Our first responders are well-trained and prepared to respond; please give them space to do so,” the city said in a tweet.

A reunification center was set up at the Chesapeake Conference Center, city officials said. They are asking that only immediate family and emergency contacts for people who were in the store go to the center.

In a statement, Walmart said it’s shocked at the tragedy that unfolded in one of its stores.

“We’re praying for those impacted, the community and our associates. We’re working closely with law enforcement, and we are focused on supporting our associates,” the company said in the statement.

The Washington, DC, field office of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives is assisting local police in the investigation, the bureau said on Twitter.