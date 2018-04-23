Suspected gunman Travis Reinking fled the scene after the shooting. Police, who believe he's armed and dangerous, said there have been "no credible sightings" of Reinking so far.

Steve Moore, a CNN law enforcement contributor, said Reinking's gun is his "main currency" — and he can get whatever he needs so long as he has it.

“He can get pretty much whatever he wants whenever he wants it, if he sees people," Moore said.