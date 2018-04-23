Police are looking for 29-year-old Travis Reinking, who is suspected of killing four people at a Tennessee Waffle House early Sunday morning.

Reinking fled the scene of the shooting completely naked, and police believe he went to his apartment, put on a pair of pants and may have escaped into the woods.

A police helicopter and a police dog tried to track the suspect after the shooting, but the dogs lost the scent, police said.

Nashville police said more than 80 officers are now searching for Reinking, but as of Monday morning, there have been no credible sightings.