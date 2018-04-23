The manhunt for the Waffle House shooting suspectBy Meg Wagner, Brian Ries and Amanda Wills, CNN
Police: "There have been no credible sightings"
Police are looking for 29-year-old Travis Reinking, who is suspected of killing four people at a Tennessee Waffle House early Sunday morning.
Reinking fled the scene of the shooting completely naked, and police believe he went to his apartment, put on a pair of pants and may have escaped into the woods.
A police helicopter and a police dog tried to track the suspect after the shooting, but the dogs lost the scent, police said.
Nashville police said more than 80 officers are now searching for Reinking, but as of Monday morning, there have been no credible sightings.
Tennessee schools on high alert during the manhunt
From CNN's Susannah Cullinane
Nashville schools will follow lock-out procedures Monday until police notify education authorities that the suspect is no longer in the area, Metro Nashville Public Schools said on Facebook. Lock-out means no guests or visitors will be allowed inside school buildings.
Additional security measures are in place at Rutherford County Schools, too.
"For safety reasons, we don’t release the exact details but please know we have been working with law enforcement since Sunday to ensure our schools are secure," the school system said in a statement on Facebook.
The 4 shooting victims were all under 30 years old
From CNN's Amir Vera
All four victims of the Waffle House shooting Sunday were young people of color.
They died at the hands of a gunman who got out of his truck, walked into the Antioch Waffle House and began shooting until a man wrestled the gun away from him.
Here's what we know about the victims:
- Taurean C. Sanderlin, 29: Sanderlin, from Goodlettsville, Tennessee, was an employee of the restaurant who was fatally wounded as he stood outside, police said.
- Joe R. Perez, 20: Perez, from Nashville, was a restaurant patron who was fatally wounded as he stood outside, police said.
- Akilah Dasilva, 23: Dasilva was a student pursuing a career in musical engineering at Middle Tennessee State University. He had been at the restaurant with his older brother and girlfriend
- DeEbony Groves, 21: Groves was a senior majoring in social work at Belmont University. She was out with her Delta Sigma Theta sorority sisters before going to Waffle House.
He wrestled the suspect's gun away and says "everybody could do what I did"
From CNN's Amir Vera
The man who wrestled the gun away from Reinking and prevented him from killing more people doesn't want to be called a hero.
James Shaw Jr. said he ambushed and wrestled Reinking to save himself.
"I'm a believer that everybody could do what I did," Shaw told CNN affiliate WSMV-TV.
Shaw tackled Reinking as he was looking at his rifle and had stopped shooting.
"He decided to rush the gunman, actually wrestled that assault rifle away, tossed it over the counter. At that point, the gunman then fled," said Aaron.
Shaw was grazed by a bullet on his elbow while grappling with the gunman. He also burned his right hand grabbing the barrel of the weapon.
Here's what we know about the suspected gunman
From CNN's Amir Vera
- Travis Reinking is from Morton, Illinois. He moved to Tennessee in 2017.
- According to police, Reinking was once arrested by the Secret Service for trespassing near the White House. He was charged with unlawful entry, an arrest report states, but had his charges dismissed after completing community service.
- The FBI interviewed Reinking shortly after he completed the program and seized his guns. Authorities in Tazewell County, Illinois, later returned the seized weapons to Reinking's father, who gave them back to his son, police said. One of those guns was the same AR-15-style rifle used in Sunday's attack.
- In May 2016, Reinking experienced a delusional episode in his hometown of Morton, according to a police report. He told first responders that he believed pop star Taylor Swift was stalking him. Reinking's family also told police he had made comments about killing himself and owned several guns.
How the deadly Waffle House shooting unfolded
Travis Reinking, 29, approached a Waffle House in Antioch around 3:23 a.m. (4:23 a.m. ET) and used an "assault-type rifle" to fatally shoot two people standing outside, according to Nashville police spokesman Don Aaron.
Reinking, who was barely clothed at the time, then went inside the restaurant and continued firing, police said. Two victims inside were also fatally shot. Others were wounded, suffering cuts to their faces and bodies from shattered windows.
The shooting ended when a patron, James Shaw Jr., was able to wrestle the weapon away from the gunman, who then fled on foot.