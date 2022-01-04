Susan Phalen and her four dogs left her house in Fredericksburg, Virginia, at 8 p.m. last night. At 6:15 a.m. this morning, she was still stuck on Interstate 95 in Virginia due to a huge backup from a severe winter storm.

A man a few cars behind her started his trip at 5:30 a.m. yesterday morning, Phalen said, and is trying to get to Long Island. For Phalen, what was supposed to only be an hour drive, turned into a more than nine hour journey for her.

“This [is] one for the record books,” she said. “I could have walked there faster.”

Phalen joined CNN for an interview this morning and said that people stuck are "hitting the point of no return."

"We're hitting the point of no return. People are getting out of their cars, hiding behind their car doors and doing their business on the streets. There's no place to go."

See a video Phalen tweeted from the road: