No people left stranded on I-95, Virginia Department of Transportation says

(Steve Helber/AP)

The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) road crews and state police continue to clear approximately 60 abandoned vehicles on Interstate 95 after rain, snow and ice stranded drivers along a 40-mile stretch, according to state officials.

In a briefing Tuesday, Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam said he is grateful that that there have been no reports of fatalities or injuries.

The governor said that the perfect storm created an “incredibly unusual event” that resulted in a major backup that’s going to take time to clean up.

“First we had rain, which meant that VDOT couldn't adequately pretreat the roads. Then we had slushy snow that fell a lot faster than our snowplows could move it, and then as the night fell, the temperatures dropped below freezing. All of those together created the perfect storm for what happened on I-95 last night," he said.

Multiple tractor trailers, blocking the highway led to miles of backups with people stuck in their cars for many hours, according to Northam.

“Road crews from VDOT and emergency responders have been working around the clock to tow disabled vehicles and get traffic moving again,” Northam said.

Northam said that the region was not prepared for the weather that swept through the region.

“We were prepared for the storm that was predicted — a few inches of snow, but instead, Mother Nature sent more than a foot of snow to the Fredericksburg area,” Northam said.

VDOT Commissioner Stephen Brich said in the briefing that from mile marker 104 to approximately mile marker 153 of I-95 experienced anywhere between eight to 11 inches of snow during a very short window of time.

“Compounding this issue was that we were experiencing, as the storm progressed from west to east, rapid decreases in temperatures that were experienced, including on our pavements.” he said.

“Crews worked day and night, all night last night on this section of roadway and have continued to do so today,” Brich said. He said they will continue to do so not only on I-95 but also on the secondary roads.

Northam said that the state has not called upon the National Guard for assistance because it takes time to deploy them and that their road crews, first responders and emergency management teams are well equipped to handle the situation.

CNN previously reported that VDOT anticipates I-95 to be cleared of vehicles sometime today ahead of tomorrow’s rush hour.