Sen. Tim Kaine says he has been stuck on I-95 for 19 hours

Virginia Sen. Tim Kaine said he has been stuck on Interstate 95 for 19 hours now, jammed in traffic due to the snowstorm that pummeled Washington, DC, yesterday.

He said he started driving to DC at 1 p.m. ET yesterday, and his office is speaking with the Virginia Department of Transportation to help other stranded motorists.

A 50-mile stretch of the interstate was closed this morning so workers could remove stuck trucks and treat the roadway for icing.

The Fredericksburg, Virginia, area received at least 14 inches of snow from the storm, according to the National Weather Service.