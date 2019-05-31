US
Live TV
Edition
Edition

Follow CNN

Live
Trump threatens tariffs on Mexico
Live Updates

Virginia Beach mass shooting

By Veronica Rocha, CNN

Updated 7:10 p.m. ET, May 31, 2019
5 min ago

Shooting suspect was a longtime public utilities worker

The shooter was a longtime public utilities worker with Virginia Beach, according the city's police chief.

Virginia Beach Police Chief Jim Cervera said the suspect was a current employee.

The shooting, he said, happened on multiple floors of the city building.

10 min ago

Virginia governor: "This is a tragic day"

Virginia Governor Ralph Northam said he is headed to Virginia Beach and will arrive within the hour.

4 min ago

An officer was shot and saved by his bulletproof vest

A Virginia Beach police officer was shot at by the suspect and was saved by his bullet proof vest, Virginia Beach Police Chief Jim Cervera said.

"The suspect did shoot a police officer. Officers returned fire. The suspect is deceased," the chief said.

16 min ago

11 dead in Virginia Beach shooting; suspect was killed

At least 11 people were killed Friday after a shooter entered a building of the Virginia Beach Municipal Center and started firing indiscriminately, Virginia Beach Chief of Police Jim Cervera said in a news conference.

The suspect is also dead, the chief said.

Six people were injured, he said. The extent of their injuries is unknown at this time.