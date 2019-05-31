Virginia Beach mass shooting
Witness says people were screaming to "get down" while she called 911
A witness described the scene in Virginia Beach, Virginia, where a shooting left at least 11 people dead, according to police.
"We just heard people yelling and screaming to get down. And I was on the phone with 911. So I was trying to concentrate on — on getting — talking to them, she said.
Virginia lawmakers say they are "praying for all involved"
Members of Virginia's congressional delegation took to Twitter to respond to today's deadly shooting in Virginia Beach.
Here's what they said:
Sen. Tim Kaine
Sen. Mark Warner
Rep. Elaine Luria
Gov. Ralph Northam will be briefed by police
Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam has arrived in Virginia Beach after the deadly shooting this afternoon.
He will now be briefed by law enforcement and said he would offer further comments later.
Shooting suspect was a longtime public utilities worker
The shooter was a longtime public utilities worker with Virginia Beach, according the city's police chief.
Virginia Beach Police Chief Jim Cervera said the suspect was a current employee.
The shooting, he said, happened on multiple floors of the city building.
Virginia governor: "This is a tragic day"
Virginia Governor Ralph Northam said he is headed to Virginia Beach and will arrive within the hour.
An officer was shot and saved by his bulletproof vest
A Virginia Beach police officer was shot at by the suspect and was saved by his bullet proof vest, Virginia Beach Police Chief Jim Cervera said.
"The suspect did shoot a police officer. Officers returned fire. The suspect is deceased," the chief said.
11 dead in Virginia Beach shooting; suspect was killed
At least 11 people were killed Friday after a shooter entered a building of the Virginia Beach Municipal Center and started firing indiscriminately, Virginia Beach Chief of Police Jim Cervera said in a news conference.
The suspect is also dead, the chief said.
Six people were injured, he said. The extent of their injuries is unknown at this time.