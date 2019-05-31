US
Trump threatens tariffs on Mexico
Live Updates

Virginia Beach mass shooting

By Veronica Rocha, CNN

Updated 7:40 p.m. ET, May 31, 2019
8 min ago

Witness says people were screaming to "get down" while she called 911

A witness described the scene in Virginia Beach, Virginia, where a shooting left at least 11 people dead, according to police.

"We just heard people yelling and screaming to get down. And I was on the phone with 911. So I was trying to concentrate on — on getting — talking to them, she said.

Watch:

11 min ago

Virginia lawmakers say they are "praying for all involved"

Members of Virginia's congressional delegation took to Twitter to respond to today's deadly shooting in Virginia Beach.

Here's what they said:

Sen. Tim Kaine

Sen. Mark Warner

Rep. Elaine Luria

1 min ago

Gov. Ralph Northam will be briefed by police

Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam has arrived in Virginia Beach after the deadly shooting this afternoon. 

He will now be briefed by law enforcement and said he would offer further comments later.

"This is just a horrific day. And a lot of people are on the scene here. Just our thoughts are for the victims and families. We're working with our law enforcement, first responders, our folks at the hospital and just making sure we take care of everybody right now," Northam told reporters.

Watch more:

33 min ago

Shooting suspect was a longtime public utilities worker

The shooter was a longtime public utilities worker with Virginia Beach, according the city's police chief.

Virginia Beach Police Chief Jim Cervera said the suspect was a current employee.

The shooting, he said, happened on multiple floors of the city building.

38 min ago

Virginia governor: "This is a tragic day"

Virginia Governor Ralph Northam said he is headed to Virginia Beach and will arrive within the hour.

32 min ago

An officer was shot and saved by his bulletproof vest

A Virginia Beach police officer was shot at by the suspect and was saved by his bullet proof vest, Virginia Beach Police Chief Jim Cervera said.

"The suspect did shoot a police officer. Officers returned fire. The suspect is deceased," the chief said.

43 min ago

11 dead in Virginia Beach shooting; suspect was killed

At least 11 people were killed Friday after a shooter entered a building of the Virginia Beach Municipal Center and started firing indiscriminately, Virginia Beach Chief of Police Jim Cervera said in a news conference.

The suspect is also dead, the chief said.

Six people were injured, he said. The extent of their injuries is unknown at this time.