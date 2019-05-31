Gordon Rago, a reporter at The Virginian-Pilot, said witnesses described the scene as "frantic."

He said the shooting occurred around 4:30 p.m. ET when people were still visiting the municipal center to conduct business.

Witnesses told him that SWAT officers were running down the street, directing them to get inside.

"I've talked to people who said that they were hiding under their desks," Rago told CNN.

Many employees have gone home after the shooting, he said. Some employees left their cars behind, Rago added.

Watch: