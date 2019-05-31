Live Updates
Virginia Beach mass shooting
An officer was shot and saved by his bulletproof vest
A Virginia Beach police officer was shot at by the suspect and was saved by his bullet proof vest, Virginia Beach Police Chief Jim Cervera said.
"The suspect did shoot a police officer. Officers returned fire. The suspect is deceased," the chief said.
11 dead in Virginia Beach shooting; suspect was killed
At least 11 people were killed Friday after a shooter entered a building of the Virginia Beach Municipal Center and started firing indiscriminately, Virginia Beach Chief of Police Jim Cervera said in a news conference.
The suspect is also dead, the chief said.
Six people were injured, he said. The extent of their injuries is unknown at this time.