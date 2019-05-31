US
Live TV
Edition
Edition

Follow CNN

Live
Trump threatens tariffs on Mexico
Live Updates

Virginia Beach mass shooting

By Veronica Rocha and Mike Hayes, CNN

Updated 8:31 p.m. ET, May 31, 2019
1 hr 22 min ago

An officer was shot and saved by his bulletproof vest

A Virginia Beach police officer was shot at by the suspect and was saved by his bullet proof vest, Virginia Beach Police Chief Jim Cervera said.

"The suspect did shoot a police officer. Officers returned fire. The suspect is deceased," the chief said.

1 hr 33 min ago

11 dead in Virginia Beach shooting; suspect was killed

At least 11 people were killed Friday after a shooter entered a building of the Virginia Beach Municipal Center and started firing indiscriminately, Virginia Beach Chief of Police Jim Cervera said in a news conference.

The suspect is also dead, the chief said.

Six people were injured, he said. The extent of their injuries is unknown at this time.