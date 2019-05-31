Shooting suspect identified as DeWayne Craddock, sources say

The Virginia Beach shooting suspect is DeWayne Craddock, according to a law enforcement official and a Virginia government source.

DeWayne Craddock, 40, worked as a certified professional engineer for the city of Virginia Beach in the Public Utilities Department. He is listed on department press releases as a point of contact for information on local road projects over the last several years. A search of online court records in Virginia Beach and surrounding counties shows Craddock was cited for a motor vehicle infraction in 2013, but nothing else.

According to a 1996 news report, Craddock served in the Army National Guard as a private after attending Denbigh High in Newport News.

Authorities recovered a .45 caliber handgun with extended magazines and a suppressor, Virginia Beach Police Chief James Cervera said at tonight's press conference.

Two law enforcement sources said the weapons appeared to have been legally purchased. One of those sources said the purchases were made in recent weeks.

Watch more: