Virginia Beach mass shooting
Shooting suspect identified as DeWayne Craddock, sources say
The Virginia Beach shooting suspect is DeWayne Craddock, according to a law enforcement official and a Virginia government source.
DeWayne Craddock, 40, worked as a certified professional engineer for the city of Virginia Beach in the Public Utilities Department. He is listed on department press releases as a point of contact for information on local road projects over the last several years. A search of online court records in Virginia Beach and surrounding counties shows Craddock was cited for a motor vehicle infraction in 2013, but nothing else.
According to a 1996 news report, Craddock served in the Army National Guard as a private after attending Denbigh High in Newport News.
Authorities recovered a .45 caliber handgun with extended magazines and a suppressor, Virginia Beach Police Chief James Cervera said at tonight's press conference.
Two law enforcement sources said the weapons appeared to have been legally purchased. One of those sources said the purchases were made in recent weeks.
Virginia Beach police chief: Officers stopped shooter from "committing more carnage"
Virginia Beach Police Chief James Cervera said officers were able to locate the suspect inside the building due to the sound of gunfire.
Four officers arrived to building, which houses public works, public utility and a printing operation, and heard the gunshots, the chief said at the news conference.
"They immediately engaged with the suspect, and I can tell you that it was a long gun battle between those four officers and that suspect," Cervera said.
He said officers recovered a .45 caliber handgun, with multiple extended magazines that were emptied at the time.
The chief went on to say the suspect was reloading the extended magazines in that handgun, firing at the victims in the building and at officers.
Mayor Bobby Dyer: "Today is Virginia Beach's darkest hour"
Mayor Bobby Dyer, speaking at a news conference tonight, said today's shooting was "Virginia Beach's darkest hour."
"A senseless crime happened and imposed tremendous grief upon the people of Virginia Beach, the commonwealth and this country," he said.
Dyer vowed that the community would come together and "show that Virginia Beach is a city of resolve and dedication."
"When we get through the shock of it all and we get through the details that we must go through over the next day or two, I believe that our community, Virginia Beach, along with our neighbors and our other cities and Hampton Roads and our commonwealth and our country will be there for not only the families because that's when they're going to need us going forward, but we're going to show that Virginia Beach is a city of resolve and dedication and, you know, we are going to be there for all the families, the friends and our community in a big way," he said.
At least 12 killed in Virginia Beach shooting
The death toll in the Virginia Beach shooting increased to 12, Police Chief James Cervera said.
An additional victim died on the way to the hospital, he said at a news conference tonight. Four victims are currently being treated at area hospitals, the chief said.
Cervera said they also have "reports that others may have self-transported so as we get more information on that, we will begin to release it."
The victims, he said, were found on all three floors of the building, and one victim was found in a vehicle outside.
The chief said the name of the suspect is known, but family members have not been notified, so the name of the suspect is not being released at this time.
The Virginia Beach Police Department will soon hold a news conference about the deadly shooting at the municipal building.
Witness describes chaotic scene: "I couldn't believe it was happening. I was so afraid..."
Alyssa Andrews was with her 1-year-old grandson when she took a photo of a man with a bloodied shirt outside the municipal building in Virginia Beach.
The man's identity and his condition were not immediately known.
She told CNN's John Berman she was sitting in her car waiting for her daughter and was "so afraid."
"I couldn't believe it was happening. I was so afraid because they were circling the building. And I just — I didn't know what to do," she said.
2020 Democratic presidential candidates react to the Virginia Beach shooting
Democrats running for president in 2020 reacted to the deadly shooting in a Virginia Beach city building, with many candidates calling for more gun reform.
Here's what they said:
