Trump threatens tariffs on Mexico
Live Updates

Virginia Beach mass shooting

By Veronica Rocha and Mike Hayes, CNN

Updated 11:32 p.m. ET, May 31, 2019
43 min ago

Shooting suspect identified as DeWayne Craddock, sources say

From CNN's Scott Glover, Evan Perez, and Ryan Nobles

The Virginia Beach shooting suspect is DeWayne Craddock, according to a law enforcement official and a Virginia government source.

DeWayne Craddock, 40, worked as a certified professional engineer for the city of Virginia Beach in the Public Utilities Department. He is listed on department press releases as a point of contact for information on local road projects over the last several years. A search of online court records in Virginia Beach and surrounding counties shows Craddock was cited for a motor vehicle infraction in 2013, but nothing else.

According to a 1996 news report, Craddock served in the Army National Guard as a private after attending Denbigh High in Newport News.

Authorities recovered a .45 caliber handgun with extended magazines and a suppressor, Virginia Beach Police Chief James Cervera said at tonight's press conference.

Two law enforcement sources said the weapons appeared to have been legally purchased. One of those sources said the purchases were made in recent weeks.

Watch more:

1 hr 3 min ago

Virginia Beach police chief: Officers stopped shooter from "committing more carnage"

Virginia Beach Police Chief James Cervera said officers were able to locate the suspect inside the building due to the sound of gunfire.

Four officers arrived to building, which houses public works, public utility and a printing operation, and heard the gunshots, the chief said at the news conference.

"They immediately engaged with the suspect, and I can tell you that it was a long gun battle between those four officers and that suspect," Cervera said.

He said officers recovered a .45 caliber handgun, with multiple extended magazines that were emptied at the time.

The chief went on to say the suspect was reloading the extended magazines in that handgun, firing at the victims in the building and at officers.

"I want you to know that during this gun battle, basically the officers stopped this individual from committing more carnage in that building," Cervera said.

Watch:

1 hr 29 min ago

Mayor Bobby Dyer: "Today is Virginia Beach's darkest hour"

Mayor Bobby Dyer, speaking at a news conference tonight, said today's shooting was "Virginia Beach's darkest hour."

"A senseless crime happened and imposed tremendous grief upon the people of Virginia Beach, the commonwealth and this country," he said.

Dyer vowed that the community would come together and "show that Virginia Beach is a city of resolve and dedication."

"When we get through the shock of it all and we get through the details that we must go through over the next day or two, I believe that our community, Virginia Beach, along with our neighbors and our other cities and Hampton Roads and our commonwealth and our country will be there for not only the families because that's when they're going to need us going forward, but we're going to show that Virginia Beach is a city of resolve and dedication and, you know, we are going to be there for all the families, the friends and our community in a big way," he said.

Watch:

1 hr 20 min ago

At least 12 killed in Virginia Beach shooting

The death toll in the Virginia Beach shooting increased to 12, Police Chief James Cervera said.

An additional victim died on the way to the hospital, he said at a news conference tonight. Four victims are currently being treated at area hospitals, the chief said.

Cervera said they also have "reports that others may have self-transported so as we get more information on that, we will begin to release it."

The victims, he said, were found on all three floors of the building, and one victim was found in a vehicle outside.

The chief said the name of the suspect is known, but family members have not been notified, so the name of the suspect is not being released at this time.

Watch:

1 hr 50 min ago

Any moment now: Police give update on shooting

The Virginia Beach Police Department will soon hold a news conference about the deadly shooting at the municipal building.

30 min ago

Witness describes chaotic scene: "I couldn't believe it was happening. I was so afraid..."

From CNN's Paige Levin

Alyssa Andrews was with her 1-year-old grandson when she took a photo of a man with a bloodied shirt outside the municipal building in Virginia Beach.

The man's identity and his condition were not immediately known.

She told CNN's John Berman she was sitting in her car waiting for her daughter and was "so afraid."

"I couldn't believe it was happening. I was so afraid because they were circling the building. And I just — I didn't know what to do," she said. 

Watch more:

43 min ago

2020 Democratic presidential candidates react to the Virginia Beach shooting

Democrats running for president in 2020 reacted to the deadly shooting in a Virginia Beach city building, with many candidates calling for more gun reform.

Here's what they said:

Former Vice President Joe Biden

Julian Castro

"Heartbreaking news out of Virginia Beach as another community copes with a senseless gun violence attack," he tweeted. "We can and must pass common sense reforms to end the gun violence epidemic—and ensure no community has to endure the pain that the Virginia Beach community feels today."

Sen. Amy Klobuchar

Wayne Messam

"My heart cries for the Virginia Beach victims lost and the survivors who must now make sense of this senseless act of gun violence. I’m committed to doing my part to help make this nation a place where these incidents never happen ever," he tweeted.

Montana Gov. Steve Bullock

South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg

Rep. Eric Swalwell

Sen. Kamala Harris

"Heartbroken for the victims and their families of the Virginia Beach shooting and grateful for the first responders on the scene," she tweeted. "This senseless act of violence should not be normal. Too many communities have been shattered by gun violence — we cannot continue to stand idly by."

John Hickenlooper

Sen. Bernie Sanders

"Jane and I are grieving for the victims in Virginia Beach and their families," he tweeted. "The days of the NRA controlling Congress and writing our gun laws must end. Congress must listen to the American people and pass gun safety legislation. This sickening gun violence must stop."

Beto O’Rourke

Jay Inslee

John Delaney

Andrew Yang

Sen. Cory Booker

"11 people dead. My heart breaks for those killed in another senseless act of gun violence & the loved ones of the victims whose lives are now shattered. We have the power to stop this—we can & will pass commonsense gun safety laws to end these tragedies," he tweeted.

Sen. Elizabeth Warren