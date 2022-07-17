Texas House committee releases Uvalde shooting report
By Maureen Chowdhury and Mike Hayes, CNN
Updated 5:41 PM ET, Sun July 17, 2022
14 Posts
Sort by
1 hr 42 min ago
Robb Elementary had "recurring problems with maintaining its doors and locks," report finds
Robb Elementary School had "recurring problems with maintaining its doors and locks," according to the preliminary conclusions from a Texas House investigative committee's report on the Robb Elementary School massacre in Uvalde.
"In particular the locking mechanism to Room 111 was widely known to be faulty, yet it was not repaired," the report said.
"Robb Elementary had a culture of noncompliance with safety policies requiring doors to be kept locked, which turned out to be fatal," the report said.
1 hr 13 min ago
Family members of Uvalde school shooter "uniformly refused to buy guns for him," report says
According to the report, the shooter had an "unstable home life," including a mother struggling with substance abuse issues and and no father figure. The shooter's family "moved often and lived in relative poverty."
Family members of the shooter knew that he was estranged from his mother and that leading up to his 18th birthday, "he asked for help in making straw gun purchases which would have been illegal."
Family members "uniformly refused to buy guns for him," the report stated.
Ramos also "struggled academically throughout his schooling," the report said, adding that though he had “few disciplinary issues," the school made “no meaningful intervention” before he was involuntary withdrawn for poor academic performance and excessive absences.
Some of the shooter's social media contacts received messages from the shooter about guns suggesting he was going to “do something” they would be hearing about in the news
Finally, the report suggests that some social media users may have reported the shooter's "threatening behavior" to social media platforms that "appear to have not done anything in response."
1 hr 17 min ago
Robb Elementary School lockdown likely delayed by "poor Wi-Fi connectivity," report says
The Texas House investigative committee probing the Uvalde, Texas, school massacre reached the preliminary conclusion that "not all teachers received timely notice of the lockdown," according to a copy of the report reviewed by CNN.
"Poor Wi-Fi connectivity in Robb Elementary likely delayed the lockdown alert," and not all teachers received the alert immediately, according to the report.
The report said the school intercom wasn't used to communicate during the lockdown. "As a result, not all teachers received timely notice of the lockdown."
The committee said it believes the report is "the most compelling telling to date."
"Some aspects of these interim findings may be disputed or disproven in the future," the authors of the report noted.
2 hr 37 min ago
Uvalde shooting report released to media
From CNN's Rosa Flores and Anna-Maja Rappard
A preliminary report by a Texas House investigative committee on the Uvalde school massacre that left 21 dead, has been officially released to the media more than a month after the group began its search for answers.
The report was made available to victims' families Sunday morning.
2 hr 13 min ago
Texas House committee releases 77-minute surveillance video of Uvalde shooting response
From CNN's Cheri Mossburg
Surveillance video from the hallway of Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, and some body camera angles showing the law enforcement response to the May 24 mass shooting has been released by the Texas House investigative committee.
The video is the same as what CNN has already aired as obtained by the Austin American-Statesman with two key differences — the official video contains no audio, and begins after the gunman has already entered the classrooms.
2 hr 22 min ago
One parent reacts to Uvalde investigation with skepticism: "We're not gonna get the truth"
From CNN's Cheri Mossburg
One parent is reacting to the Texas House investigative committee's initial report into the Uvalde mass shooting with skepticism.
“We’re not gonna get the truth, because there is coverup. Everyone is covering everybody under the bus,” said Vincent Salazar, whose daughter Layla was among the children killed in the massacre. “The only ones that ain’t under the bus is because they’re six feet in the ground now, at that’s our children and the two teachers," he said.
Salazar spoke with reporters Sunday morning when he picked up the report from Southwest Texas Junior College but said he will not attend the meeting for family members later today.
2 hr 51 min ago
Uvalde mayor to speak at news conference following report release
From CNN's Rosa Flores & Anna-Maja Rappard
Uvalde Mayor Don McLaughlin is expected to address the media in a news conference Sunday afternoon, following the release of the Texas House investigative committee's interim report on the school massacre, the city of Uvalde tells CNN.
2 hr 56 min ago
Uvalde report says 376 responders from various agencies were on scene the day of the massacre
From CNN's Elizabeth Joseph
Citing information from the Texas Department of Public Safety, the Texas House Uvalde massacre report publicly accounts for the breakdown of responders by agency.
Of the 376 responders, 149 were from the United States Border Patrol, 14 were from the Department of Homeland Security, and 91 were from the Texas Department of Public Safety, the report outlines.
The report also states that 25 responders were from Uvalde Police Department, 16 were from San Antonio Police Department (SWAT), and 16 were from the Uvalde County Sheriff's Office.
The report does not itemize when each of these responding officials arrived on site.
3 hr 41 min ago
Uvalde report describes "lackadaisical approach” by authorities on the scene
From CNN's Shimon Prokupecz, Matthew J. Friedman
The Texas House preliminary report on the Uvalde school massacre describes "shortcomings and failures of the Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District and of various agencies and officers of law enforcement," and “an overall lackadaisical approach” by authorities on the scene of the shooting in which 21 people were killed.
According to a copy of the report reviewed by CNN, through their investigation, the committee didn't find any "villains" beyond the shooter.
"There is no one to whom we can attribute malice or ill motives. Instead, we found systemic failures and egregious poor decision making," the report says.
CNN is in the process of reviewing the report now.