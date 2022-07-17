Responders failed to prioritize saving the lives of innocent victims over their own safety, report says

A preliminary report by the Texas House investigative committee probing the Uvalde, Texas, school massacre outlined the multiple failures by several entities, including law enforcement responders wasting "precious time" securing their own safety instead of prioritizing "the rescue of innocent victims."

"At Robb Elementary, law enforcement responders failed to adhere to their active shooter training, and they failed to prioritize saving the lives of innocent victims over their own safety," the report said.

The report added, "The void of leadership could have contributed to the loss of life as injured victims waited over an hour for help, and the attacker continued to sporadically fire his weapon."

Law enforcement responders also failed to recognize that the situation was an "active shooter scenario," the report said.

"Correcting this error should have sparked greater urgency to immediately breach the classroom by any possible means, to subdue the attacker, and to deliver immediate aid to survive victims. Recognition of an active shooter scenario also should have prompted responders to prioritize the rescue of innocent victims over the precious time wasted in a search for door keys, and shields to enhance the safety of law enforcement responders," the report stated.