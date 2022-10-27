Texas official gives update on Uvalde school massacre response review

Uvalde shooting victim Uziyah Garcia. Mitch Renfro

Brett Cross, who was helping raise his 10-year-old nephew Uziyah Garcia before the boy was killed in the shooting, will be at Thursday’s commission meeting to face McCraw and other officials, he told CNN.

“I’m going to be addressing them about the accountability for their inactions,” he said, adding he will call on McCraw to resign.

Amid the investigation into how law enforcement responded to the carnage, though, the long-term impact on victims’ families has been lost, Cross said.

“I don’t believe that they feel or understand the aftereffects of this, but we’re real people that lost the biggest things in our lives,” he said. “And, these people that absolutely stood by and did nothing – and still continue to do nothing – get to go home and go to bed and sleep soundly through the night.”