Texas official gives update on Uvalde school massacre response review

Updated 9:42 AM EDT, Thu October 27, 2022
  • The Texas Department of Public Safety will deliver the first formal, public update to its oversight panel on its officers’ actions during the massacre at a Uvalde elementary school.
  • Victims’ relatives — many who have demanded accountability for months — are expected at the meeting to call for DPS Director Col. Steven McCraw’s termination, according to invited family members.
  • An 18-year-old gunman killed 19 fourth-graders and two teachers at Robb Elementary on May 24. He was on the premises for up to an hour before law enforcement forcibly entered a classroom and killed him, officials have said.
Uncle of 10-year-old killed in Uvalde massacre says he will demand accountability from officials today

Uvalde shooting victim Uziyah Garcia.
Brett Cross, who was helping raise his 10-year-old nephew Uziyah Garcia before the boy was killed in the shooting, will be at Thursday’s commission meeting to face McCraw and other officials, he told CNN.

“I’m going to be addressing them about the accountability for their inactions,” he said, adding he will call on McCraw to resign.

Amid the investigation into how law enforcement responded to the carnage, though, the long-term impact on victims’ families has been lost, Cross said.

“I don’t believe that they feel or understand the aftereffects of this, but we’re real people that lost the biggest things in our lives,” he said. “And, these people that absolutely stood by and did nothing – and still continue to do nothing – get to go home and go to bed and sleep soundly through the night.”

Texas DPS scrutinized for response to Uvalde shooting

Texas Department of Public Safety’s Col. Steven McCraw speaks during a press conference on May 27, in Uvalde, Texas.
Thursday’s meeting will mark Texas Department of Public Safety’s Col. Steven McCraw’s first public testimony about the bloodshed in Uvalde since June, when before a state Senate committee he labeled the shooting response an “abject failure” – but placed blame largely on local and school district police, including that agency’s chief Pedro “Pete” Arredondo, who state authorities have said was the incident commander.

Arredondo, who has denied he was in that role, was fired in August – a move his attorney called an “unconstitutional public lynching,” adding Arredondo should be reinstated, with all back pay and benefits.

Arredondo was one of five school district officers at Robb Elementary, while DPS had 91 personnel respond to the shooting – the most except for the US Border Patrol, according to a July report by a state House of Representatives investigative committee.

DPS increasingly has been scrutinized for its role in the response to the tragedy, beginning as its initial narrative of it unraveled within days of the bloodshed and expanding when body camera footage revealed to CNN that a DPS trooper arrived at Robb Elementary earlier than agency leaders would acknowledge publicly.

After an internal review of the actions of each DPS officer on the scene, seven were referred by the agency for investigation by the agency’s inspector general.

What we expect during Texas Department of Public Safety's update on the Uvalde massacre

A memorial for shooting victims is seen at Robb Elementary School on May 27, in Uvalde, Texas.
Remarks from the Texas Department of Public Safety’s top official, Col. Steven McCraw, before the Texas Public Safety Commission will follow the referral of seven DPS officers for investigation by the agency’s inspector general for what they did – or didn’t do – as a gunman killed 19 fourth-graders and two teachers at Robb Elementary in the worst US school shooting in nearly a decade.

McCraw’s comments are widely expected to be his most extensive and revealing yet about the DPS response. 

Relatives of Uvalde victims – many who for months have demanded accountability for the law enforcement response – are expected at the meeting to call for McCraw’s resignation, according to invited family members. 

The session is due to start with a public comment period, with five minutes per speaker, and both DPS and the commission are bracing for relatives to speak, DPS sources said, adding the agency has reached out to coordinate this part of the meeting.

Any disciplinary action DPS may be taking against any of its officers could be part of Thursday’s report by McCraw, who has vowed to “tender (his) resignation to the governor” if his department is found to have any culpability.

