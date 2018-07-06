19 parents with kids under 5 have already been deported, Justice Department says

A US judge has ordered the Trump administration to reunite the families it separated at the border — but does that include kids with parents who have already been deported?

In their latest court filing, the government asked the court for clarity about whether officials need to reunite children with with deported parents, noting that the judge's ruling did not specify whether deported parents should be included. If that is required, the filing said, officials would need more time "given the complexities involved in locating individuals who have been removed, determining whether they wish to be reunified with their child, and facilitating such a reunification outside of the United States."

How common is this scenario? Asked about what would happen in such cases Thursday, Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar said, "If any parent has been deported ... without their child, that likely would be a scenario where the parent had actually asked that the child remain."

Immigration authorities are offering parents separated from their children at the border the option to be deported with or without their kids, according to a government document obtained by CNN this week.

Parents have also been offered the option to sign voluntary departure orders to speed up their cases even if they still have other legal options — and told they'll be reunited with their kids before they are deported if they do.

Immigrant advocacy groups say they're concerned that some parents may have been coerced or may have signed documents they didn't understand.