Judge says already-deported parents must be reunited with their kids, too

A judge says that parents who have already been deported are part of the court order that set deadlines for family reunifications.

In an earlier filing, the government asked the court for clarity about whether officials need to reunite children with with deported parents, noting that the judge's ruling did not specify whether deported parents should be included.

Sarah Fabian, with of the Justice Department, said in court that officials did not understand the judge’s order "to be referring to parents who were removed."

But ACLU attorney Lee Gelernt argued that deported parents were included in the judge’s order because the order referred to people who have been in DHS custody.

Judge Dana Sabraw — who issued the original order — said Gelernt’s understanding was correct. Sabraw ultimately said parents who were deported are considered members of the class of parents affected.