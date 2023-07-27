US
Coast-to-coast US heat wave

Russia's war in Ukraine

Coast-to-coast heat wave scorches the US

By Adrienne Vogt and Dakin Andone, CNN

Updated 10:00 AM ET, Thu July 27, 2023
6 min ago

This month is the planet's hottest on record — and likely the hottest in about 120,000 years, scientists say

From CNN's Laura Paddison

Scientists from two global climate authorities are reporting that this month will be the planet's hottest on record by far, as vast swaths of three continents bake under blistering temperatures and oceans heat to unprecedented levels.

The heat in July has already been so extreme that it is "virtually certain" this month will break records "by a significant margin," the European Union's Copernicus Climate Change Service and the World Meteorological Organization said in a report published Thursday.

Typically these records, which track the average air temperature across the entire world, are broken by hundredths of a degree. But the temperature for the first 23 days of July averaged 16.95 degrees Celsius (which is 62.51 Fahrenheit) — well above the previous record of 16.63 degrees Celsius (or 61.93 Fahrenheit) set in July 2019, according to the report.

The data used to track these records goes back to 1940, but many scientists say it's almost certain these temperatures are the warmest the planet has seen in 120,000 years, given what we know from millennia of climate data extracted from tree rings, coral reefs and deep sea sediment cores.

"These are the hottest temperatures in human history," said Samantha Burgess, deputy director at Copernicus.

The human toll is stark:

And human-caused climate change is the main driver of this extraordinary heat, Burgess said. "The global air temperature is directly proportional to the concentration of greenhouse gases in the atmosphere."

A recent study found climate change played an "absolutely overwhelming" role in the heat waves in the US, China and southern Europe this summer.

The arrival of El Niño, a natural climate fluctuation with a warming impact, has not had a huge impact on the temperatures as it is still in its developmental phase, Burgess said, but it will play much more of a role next year, she added, and will likely drive temperatures even higher.

The news that July will be the hottest month comes amid a slew of alarming records that have already been broken — and then broken again — this summer.

Last month was the hottest June on record by a "substantial margin," according to Copernicus.

Then in July, the world experienced its hottest day on record. On July 6, the global average temperature rose to 17.08 degrees Celsius (62.74 Fahrenheit), according to Copernicus data, beating the previous temperature record of 16.8 degrees Celsius (62.24 Fahrenheit) set in August 2016.

Every day since July 3 has been hotter than the 2016 record.

"We are seven months into 2023 and almost every month this year has been in the top five hottest on record," said Burgess, adding that If the trends continue into the fall and winter, 2023 is likely to be amongst the warmest ever years.

Kim Cobb, a climate scientist at Brown University who was not involved in the report, called the new July temperature record "eye-popping," but warned that it will be broken again.

"It is scary to remember that in another decade, this will be viewed as a relatively cool year, most likely," she said, adding, "if people don't like what they're seeing this summer, they will be in for quite a shock at the higher warming levels we're heading for."
1 min ago

45% of Americans are under heat alerts today

From CNN's Dave Hennen

About 150 million Americans — or around 45% of the US population — are under heat alerts that include more than 30 states extending from California to Maine, according to the National Weather Service. The heat will peak today and Friday across the eastern half of the country. 

The Northeast will easily see its warmest temperatures of the year, as highs in Washington, Philadelphia and New York City approach 100 degrees and the heat index could reach a dangerous 105 degrees today and tomorrow.

In the Midwest, heat indices across St. Louis and Kansas City will top 100 degrees Thursday and Friday, according to the National Weather Service. Temperatures could reach the low 100s in both cities, where heat advisories are in effect.

Meanwhile, in the Southwest, the extreme heat is slowly waning. Phoenix’s night time low temperature finally dropped below 90 degrees for the first time in 16 days and the record breaking streak of 110 degrees or above high temperatures could end on Sunday.

29 min ago

Philadelphia's under a heat health emergency through Saturday and opening cooling centers

From CNN's Michelle Watson  

Philadelphia's health department declared a "Heat Health Emergency" for Thursday through Saturday, the agency said in a news release.  

"During very hot weather, the City will declare a Heat Health Emergency. When we declare a Heat Health Emergency, we activate several City services to ensure our residents stay safe," the department said.

The city is increasing its outreach to those experiencing homelessness in the area to help them find relief from the heat the release said.  

The city's designated more than a dozen free libraries as cooling centers that are open to the public, from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. local time each day Thursday through Saturday. Nearly 20 parks and recreation centers will also be open as cooling centers from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. each day. 

According to the National Weather Service (NWS), the Philadelphia is currently under an excessive heat warning.  

"Extreme heat and humidity will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities," NWS said.   
29 min ago

These are the signs to watch for to stay safe in extreme heat

From CNN's Christina Maxouris

Miami-Dade County Homeless Trust representatives distribute bottles of water and shelter information during a heat wave in Miami, Florida, on July 25. 
Miami-Dade County Homeless Trust representatives distribute bottles of water and shelter information during a heat wave in Miami, Florida, on July 25.  Eva Marie Uzcategui/Bloomberg/Getty Images

Heat is called a “silent killer” because you can’t see it but it can quickly turn deadly. The very young, the elderly and those who have to spend long periods of time outside, such as outdoor workers and people experiencing homelessness, are particularly vulnerable.

What happens to your body in extreme heat: The body is used to a range of temperatures between 97 and 99 degrees Fahrenheit (36 to 37 degrees Celsius). When it rises above this, the body sweats to cool down but the higher the temperature, the harder it is to cool down — especially if it’s humid, which means sweat can’t evaporate as easily.

The second way your body cools itself down is by dilating blood vessels and upping your heart rate, which helps bring heat and blood to the surface of your body and release that excess heat.

What to watch for: Heat exhaustion can occur when your body overheats. This can bring dizziness, nausea and headaches. Heat stroke is more serious and happens when the body’s temperature climbs to 104 degrees Fahrenheit (40 degrees Celsius) or higher. Untreated, it can damage organs or even cause death.

One of the main recommendations for people to protect themselves from the heat is to stay inside and avoid exercise during the hottest parts of the day, especially between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. When outside, stay in the shade.

Experts advise that people wear light, loose-fitting clothes, a hat and sunscreen and drink plenty of water, even if you don’t feel thirsty, but avoid alcohol and caffeinated drinks.

According to Judith Linden, a professor in the emergency medicine department at Boston University’s school of medicine, it's also important to watch out for others.

“If somebody starts feeling light-headed, dizzy, nausea or headache, that is the time to act immediately. That means getting them out of the heat and into a cool environment,” she told CNN.