Scientists from two global climate authorities are reporting that this month will be the planet's hottest on record by far, as vast swaths of three continents bake under blistering temperatures and oceans heat to unprecedented levels.

The heat in July has already been so extreme that it is "virtually certain" this month will break records "by a significant margin," the European Union's Copernicus Climate Change Service and the World Meteorological Organization said in a report published Thursday.

Typically these records, which track the average air temperature across the entire world, are broken by hundredths of a degree. But the temperature for the first 23 days of July averaged 16.95 degrees Celsius (which is 62.51 Fahrenheit) — well above the previous record of 16.63 degrees Celsius (or 61.93 Fahrenheit) set in July 2019, according to the report.

The data used to track these records goes back to 1940, but many scientists say it's almost certain these temperatures are the warmest the planet has seen in 120,000 years, given what we know from millennia of climate data extracted from tree rings, coral reefs and deep sea sediment cores.

"These are the hottest temperatures in human history," said Samantha Burgess, deputy director at Copernicus.

The human toll is stark:

As temperatures have risen above 120 degrees Fahrenheit (50 degrees Celsius) in parts of the US, heat-related deaths have mounted and people are suffering life-threatening burns from falling onto scorching hot ground.

In the Mediterranean, more than 40 people have died as wildfires rage across the region, fueled by high temperatures.

In Asia, prolonged, intense heat waves are claiming lives and threatening food security.

And human-caused climate change is the main driver of this extraordinary heat, Burgess said. "The global air temperature is directly proportional to the concentration of greenhouse gases in the atmosphere."

A recent study found climate change played an "absolutely overwhelming" role in the heat waves in the US, China and southern Europe this summer.

The arrival of El Niño, a natural climate fluctuation with a warming impact, has not had a huge impact on the temperatures as it is still in its developmental phase, Burgess said, but it will play much more of a role next year, she added, and will likely drive temperatures even higher.

The news that July will be the hottest month comes amid a slew of alarming records that have already been broken — and then broken again — this summer.

Last month was the hottest June on record by a "substantial margin," according to Copernicus.

Then in July, the world experienced its hottest day on record. On July 6, the global average temperature rose to 17.08 degrees Celsius (62.74 Fahrenheit), according to Copernicus data, beating the previous temperature record of 16.8 degrees Celsius (62.24 Fahrenheit) set in August 2016.

Every day since July 3 has been hotter than the 2016 record.

"We are seven months into 2023 and almost every month this year has been in the top five hottest on record," said Burgess, adding that If the trends continue into the fall and winter, 2023 is likely to be amongst the warmest ever years.

Kim Cobb, a climate scientist at Brown University who was not involved in the report, called the new July temperature record "eye-popping," but warned that it will be broken again.