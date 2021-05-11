The Department of Homeland Security is still awaiting additional technical information from the Colonial Pipeline ransomware attack so its cybersecurity agency can help other critical infrastructure partners protect their own systems, Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency acting Director Brandon Wales said Tuesday.

Colonial Pipeline, which was hit by a ransomware attack last week prompting a halt in operations, did not contact CISA in the wake of the cyberattack, Wales added.

“I think right now we are waiting for additional technical information on exactly what happened at Colonial so we can use that information to potentially protect other potential victims down the road,” Wales said.

Wales said it’s “not surprising” that they haven’t yet received information, since its early in the investigation, adding that CISA has historically had a “good relationship” with both Colonial, as well as the cybersecurity firms that are working on their behalf.

“We do expect information to come from that and when we have it we will use it to improve cybersecurity more broadly,” he said.

“They did not contact CISA directly,” he said. “We were brought in by the FBI after they were notified about the incident.”

However, Wales said the agency received information “fairly quickly in concert with the FBI,” when pressed by Senate Homeland Security Ranking Member Rob Portman on whether it would have been helpful if Colonial reached out “immediately.”

Yet, Wales acknowledged that he did not believe Colonial would have connected them without the FBI involvement.