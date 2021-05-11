Georgia governor suspends state's gas tax to help with gas prices in wake of Colonial cyberattack

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp signed an executive order Tuesday that suspends the gas tax in the state “to help with higher prices as a result of the Colonial cyber-attack.”

“Today I signed an executive order suspending the gas tax in Georgia to help with higher prices as a result of the Colonial cyber-attack. We are working closely with Colonial and expect for them to recover by the end of the week,” Kemp said in a tweet.

Kemp also announced the order allows for increased weight limits for trucks transporting fuel, “providing more supply for stations as they receive deliveries.”

The order prohibits price gouging as well, according to the statement from the governor.

Kemp said his office has been in close contact with Colonial Pipeline and other industry officials and blamed the media for causing people to “panic.”

“Unfortunately, extensive media coverage has caused people to panic which has resulted in higher gas prices,” the governor said.