Follow CNN Business
live news

Live

Covid-19 and India's crisis

live news

Live

Indictment in spa shootings

live news

Live

US gas demand spikes

Live Updates

Latest on the US gas demand spikes

By Melissa Mahtani, Melissa Macaya, Mike Hayes and Veronica Rocha, CNN

Updated 6:48 p.m. ET, May 11, 2021
24 Posts
Sort byDropdown arrow
39 min ago

Why Americans are panic buying fuel

From CNN's Matt Egan and Allison Morrow

Cars line up to fill their gas tanks at a COSTCO at Tyvola Road in Charlotte, North Carolina on May 11.
Cars line up to fill their gas tanks at a COSTCO at Tyvola Road in Charlotte, North Carolina on May 11. Logan Cyrus/AFP/Getty Images

Several gas stations along the East Coast ran out of fuel Tuesday as worried drivers aggressively filled their tanks. 

If you're just reading in now, here's how we got here:

  • What is Colonial Pipeline? The Colonial Pipeline system spans more than 5,500 miles and transports about 45% of all fuel consumed on the East Coast. It transports 2.5 million barrels per day of gasoline, diesel, jet fuel and home heating oil.
  • What happened: The run on fuel began after a ransomware attack Friday shut down the Colonial Pipeline. The company said Monday it hopes to be substantially operational by the end of the week after a hack that authorities believe was carried out by a criminal group called DarkSide. As of Tuesday, most of the pipeline remained offline.
  • How is this impacting demand for gas? As of 4 p.m. ET Tuesday, 8.5% of gas stations in North Carolina and 7.7% in Virginia didn't have gasoline, according to outage figures reported by GasBuddy, an app that tracks fuel prices and demand. Georgia, Florida, and South Carolina also reported outages. Even GasBuddy itself reported out website outages as result of “extreme traffic.” 
  • What does this mean for prices at the pump? As demand shot up, the national price at the pump hit $2.985 on Tuesday, the highest level in nearly six years, according to AAA. 
  • How states are responding: Virginia's governor declared a state of emergency due to fuel shortages. Georgia, North Carolina and other state governments also stepped in to ease supply concerns. The Environmental Protection Agency issued an emergency fuel waiver.
  • What should you do? The best thing for car owners to do right now is take a deep breath and don't rush to fill your tanks unless you have to. A big part of the problem is panic, Tiffany Wright of AAA Carolinas said. "We are our own worst enemy in this situation because we are over-consuming at the pump."

2 hr 6 min ago

Florida gas shortages sporadic and limited to northern part of the state, official says

From CNN's Paul Murphy 

Ned Bowman, the executive director for Florida Petroleum Marketing Association, told CNN that gas station shortages and outages were not widespread, and largely limited to the north of the state.  

Bowman said that he has been in contact with gas station owners and the state government throughout the day. He's been told that the outages tend to be focused largely in the greater Tallahassee area.  

That's because that area is largely refilled by the Bainbridge, Georgia, spur of the Colonial Pipeline. He expects many of the stations that are out of gas right now to have gas by tomorrow morning, because they can be supplied from reserves in Jacksonville and Pensacola, Florida.

"Supply is tight across North Florida, but we have gasoline," he told CNN by phone. 

He encouraged Floridians to "take deep breathes" and to not fill up cars needlessly.  

2 hr 29 min ago

Biden officials privately frustrated with Colonial Pipeline's weak security ahead of crippling cyberattack

From CNN's Zachary Cohen, Natasha Bertrand, Kevin Liptak and Geneva Sands

A Colonial Pipeline station is seen, Tuesday, May 11, in Smyrna, Georgia, near Atlanta.
A Colonial Pipeline station is seen, Tuesday, May 11, in Smyrna, Georgia, near Atlanta. Mike Stewart/AP

Biden administration officials have privately voiced frustration with what they see as Colonial Pipeline's weak security protocols and a lack of preparation ahead of the crippling ransomware attack that could have allowed hackers access, officials familiar with government's initial investigation into the incident told CNN.

Because their investigation is still ongoing, Colonial has yet to share information with the federal government about the vulnerability the ransomware group DarkSide took advantage of to infiltrate the fuel company, according to a top official with the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency. The FBI initially told CISA about the attack, not Colonial Pipeline, the agency's acting director told lawmakers on Tuesday. 

Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas suggested at a White House briefing Tuesday that the administration is examining Colonial Pipeline's vulnerabilities.

"In cybersecurity, one is only as strong as one's weakest link. And therefore we are indeed focused on identifying those weak links."

Colonial Pipeline declined to comment on the suggestion members of the administration are frustrated.

US officials are also working to track down the specific actors responsible for the breach, according to two people familiar with the federal response, a key part of the broader effort to bring the individual hackers to justice.

The internal tensions underscore the stark challenge facing the Biden administration as it continues to grapple with the fallout from the brazen ransomware attack on the country's critical infrastructure despite having limited access to the private company's systems and technical information about the vulnerabilities exploited by the hackers. 

"Our understanding is that that is part of the investigation that Colonial's response vendor is still undertaking. That information has not yet been shared with the US government," CISA Executive Assistant Director for Cybersecurity Eric Goldstein told CNN in a phone interview.

Colonial Pipeline also did not contact CISA in the wake of the cyberattack, according to a senior cyber official at the agency, Brandon Wales.

"They did not contact CISA directly," he told lawmakers during a hearing on Capitol Hill Tuesday. "We were brought in by the FBI after they were notified about the incident."

Still, US officials want to go on the offensive, and believe identifying the individual hackers who targeted Colonial Pipeline is one way of deterring future ransomware attacks. 

"This was a gross miscalculation on the hackers' part," said one of the people, who noted that the hackers likely had not anticipated that their attack would lead to the shutdown of the US' largest refined products pipeline system, spurring emergency White House meetings and a whole-of-government response. 

The hackers operated under the banner of a relatively new ransomware group known as DarkSide, according to the FBI. Because DarkSide effectively operates under a "hacker services for hire" structure, US officials want to identify the specific actors who carried out the attack in the group's name, the people familiar with the matter said. 

Read the full story here.

2 hr 33 min ago

Maryland "prepared for all contingencies" following pipeline shutdown, governor says

From CNN's Melissa Alonso

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan said Tuesday that the state is "prepared for all contingencies" following the voluntary shutdown of the Colonial Pipeline, according to a series of tweets.

"Operators of the pipeline currently anticipate that the disruption is likely to be short-term, we are prepared for all contingencies," said Gov. Hogan's tweet.

"Since Saturday morning, when we activated a statewide response, Maryland has been closely coordinating with the federal administration and local jurisdictions," said the governor.

"We will keep Marylanders informed of any significant impacts on our fuel supply. For now, drivers should proceed as normal," said Hogan.

2 hr 40 min ago

These are some of the states that have declared a state of emergency over gas shortages

Customers wait in line to purchase fuel at the Duck-Thru in Scotland Neck, North Carolina, on Tuesday, May 11.
Customers wait in line to purchase fuel at the Duck-Thru in Scotland Neck, North Carolina, on Tuesday, May 11. Robert Willett/The News & Observer/AP

Georgia has joined a growing list of states declaring a state of emergency over potential gas shortages.

Shortly after 2 p.m. ET Tuesday, Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam issued a state of emergency declaration "to prepare and coordinate our response to the voluntary shutdown of the Colonial Pipeline due to a cyber-attack," according to the declaration.

North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper declared a state of emergency Monday evening, a move that allowed him to temporarily suspend some fuel regulations in a bid to ensure adequate supply.

That makes a total of at least three US states implementing emergency measures to ensure fuel doesn't run dry:

  • Georgia
  • Virginia
  • North Carolina

A number of gas stations along the East Coast are currently out of fuel after drivers aggressively filled up their tanks following a ransomware attack that shut down the Colonial Pipeline, a critical artery for gasoline.

The national price at the pump hit $2.985 on Tuesday, the highest level in nearly six years, according to AAA.

The Colonial Pipeline, which supplies nearly half the diesel and gasoline to the East Coast, said Monday it hopes to be substantially operational by the end of the week.

2 hr 43 min ago

State of emergency declared in Georgia as a result of gas shortage

From CNN’s Rebekah Riess

A gasoline station that ran out of gas for sale displays an out of service sign on the pump on Tuesday, May 11, in Atlanta.
A gasoline station that ran out of gas for sale displays an out of service sign on the pump on Tuesday, May 11, in Atlanta. Ben Margot/AP

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp declared a state of emergency on Monday as a result of the gas shortage from the May 7, 2021 cyber-attack on the Colonial Pipeline, according to a release from the Georgia Office of the Attorney General.

The state of emergency will remain in effect through 11:59 p.m. ET on May 15, 2021, the release said.

When the state of emergency was declared, Georgia’s price gouging statutes were also activated.

According to the release, this means that while the state of emergency remains in effect, businesses will not be allowed to charge more for products and services identified by the Governor, including motor fuel and diesel fuel. 

“While we believe this to be a short-term event, we do not want consumers to be taken advantage of,” Attorney General Carr said. “Our office will review all price gouging complaints received to ensure the law is followed.”

 

3 hr 5 min ago

These are the measures the Transportation Department is considering to try to ease fuel delivery

From CNN's Greg Wallace

Federal officials said Tuesday they are considering additional ways to ease fuel delivery up the East Coast, addressing outages caused by panic buying in response to the Colonial Pipeline hack. 

The Transportation Department said it is surveying the capabilities of US-flagged ships to transport fuel to costal ports. It expects to complete the survey later on Tuesday, and, if warranted, would consider asking the Homeland Security Department to allow for foreign-flagged ships to make deliveries.

The federal Jones Act generally restricts foreign-flagged vessels from both picking up and delivering goods such as fuel within the country. 

Officials said they are looking for ways to streamline the delivery of fuel from the coast to inland locations by rail.  

Federal highway regulators also expanded the area subject to relaxed trucking restrictions. 

West Virginia now makes the 18th state where hours of service rules – which regulate the length of workday and rest periods for drivers – are waived for truckers handling fuel. 

3 hr 14 min ago

"Extreme traffic" causing GasBuddy app and website to experience "slowdowns"

From CNN’s Paul Murphy

GasBuddy, an online website and app that helps drivers find gas and gas prices, confirmed to CNN the site is experiencing "slowdowns" because of "extreme traffic" relating to the Colonial Pipeline outage.  

Company spokesperson Patrick DeHaan confirmed to CNN that, "nothing nefarious" was behind the site issues, saying that, "extreme traffic to our services and app likely due to the intense interest in fueling related to the Colonial Pipeline outage" was behind it.  

A number of users have sent messages to the company on social media, complaining that the gas availability data was out-of-date.  

"We [are] scraping by but trying to keep the boat afloat and dousing the fires as quickly as we can," DeHaan went onto say. "We’re just absolutely overwhelmed with some of the highest traffic to the app we’ve ever seen — our amazing engineering teams are feverishly working on adjusting as necessary to keep everything running normally."

DeHaan said that users may experience some "periodic timeouts" using the website or app.

 

3 hr 17 min ago

North Carolina price gouging law goes into effect in response to Colonial Pipeline cyberattack

From CNN’s Dianne Gallagher and Keith Allen

Cars line up to fill their gas tanks at a Costco at Tyvola Road in Charlotte, North Carolina, on May 11.
Cars line up to fill their gas tanks at a Costco at Tyvola Road in Charlotte, North Carolina, on May 11. Logan Cyrus/AFP/Getty Images

A day after North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper declared a state of emergency in response to the Colonial Pipeline cyberattack and temporary shutdown, the state’s price gouging law has gone into effect, according to a news release from North Carolina Attorney General Josh Stein.

According to the law, businesses impacted by the incident that triggered the state of emergency may “have a reasonable need to increase prices in order to resupply, but they should disclose these increases and allow people to make informed purchasing decisions,” Stein said in the statement.

Businesses cannot “unreasonably” raise prices as a means to turn a profit from the emergency, the law states.

“The hackers who breached Colonial Pipeline’s systems have made it harder for hardworking North Carolinians to go about their lives, but I will not allow businesses to take advantage of this incident to charge excessive prices,” Stein added.