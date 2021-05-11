These are some of the states that have declared a state of emergency over gas shortages

Customers wait in line to purchase fuel at the Duck-Thru in Scotland Neck, North Carolina, on Tuesday, May 11. Robert Willett/The News & Observer/AP

Georgia has joined a growing list of states declaring a state of emergency over potential gas shortages.

Shortly after 2 p.m. ET Tuesday, Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam issued a state of emergency declaration "to prepare and coordinate our response to the voluntary shutdown of the Colonial Pipeline due to a cyber-attack," according to the declaration.

North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper declared a state of emergency Monday evening, a move that allowed him to temporarily suspend some fuel regulations in a bid to ensure adequate supply.

That makes a total of at least three US states implementing emergency measures to ensure fuel doesn't run dry:

Georgia

Virginia

North Carolina

A number of gas stations along the East Coast are currently out of fuel after drivers aggressively filled up their tanks following a ransomware attack that shut down the Colonial Pipeline, a critical artery for gasoline.

The national price at the pump hit $2.985 on Tuesday, the highest level in nearly six years, according to AAA.

The Colonial Pipeline, which supplies nearly half the diesel and gasoline to the East Coast, said Monday it hopes to be substantially operational by the end of the week.