Virginia governor declares state of emergency due to potential statewide gas shortages 

Patsy Dowell, a Maryland resident, told CNN he drove to North Carolina to see his mom for Mother’s Day.

This morning, he went to the Speedway gas station on Highway 321 in Boone, North Carolina, to fill up his tank and planned to head back to Baltimore tomorrow.

Even though he was able to get a full tank after a 30-minute wait, he said after seeing the situation at the gas station he decided to stay back in North Carolina with his parents for a few extra days.

“My drive back home to Baltimore is about 8 hours, Dowell said. “I’m lucky I can stay here a few extra days. I hope it’s not like this everywhere. Lots of stations with bags over pump handles and ones with gas have long lines.”

“The price was $2.89 which is about 10 cents more than Friday,” Dowell said. “Every pump had a car waiting and line was probably about 75 cars lined up in street.”

See the photo:

In Asheville, North Carolina, Sarah Colley told CNN that in a photo she took you can see a gas station in the background but the cars you see in line are actually queuing up for another gas station not too far off.

“The line was pretty dang long and we saw that at every gas station yesterday,” she said. “But now every gas station is out of gas completely.”

The price signs are off and there are signs on the pumps saying "out of fuel" and covers over all the handles, according to Colley.

Colley said she wasn’t able to fill up her gas tank but luckily she works from home. Prices were around $2.67- $2.77 yesterday in her area, she said.

“My boyfriend is a chef and he usually takes others home at night but he told his boss he can't because he doesn't have enough gas for the week,” she said.

See the photo: