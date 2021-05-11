Virginia governor declares state of emergency due to potential statewide gas shortages 

Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam on Tuesday issued a state of emergency declaration "to prepare and coordinate our response to the voluntary shutdown of the Colonial Pipeline due to a cyber-attack," according to the declaration.
Northam said, "if prolonged, the pipeline closure will result in gasoline supply disruptions to various retailers throughout the Commonwealth, since the pipeline is the primary source of gasoline to many Virginia retailers."
According to the governor, "while current gasoline reserves in the Commonwealth are sufficient to address immediate supply concerns, a long-term disruption in the pipelines will require transportation of fuel and other oil-derivatives via interstate and state roadways."
The declaration directs all "state and local governments to render appropriate assistance to alleviate any conditions resulting from the situation."
As of 11 a.m. ET, 7.6% of the gas stations in Virginia don’t have fuel, according to outage figures reported by GasBuddy, an app that tracks fuel prices and demand.
