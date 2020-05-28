Coronavirus pandemic in the US
Legal battles heat up as mail-in ballot fight continues
President Donald Trump has ramped up his attacks on state plans for mail-in ballots as parallel fights are intensifying over whether hundreds of thousands of people on state rolls may be ineligible to vote.
Conservative groups have accelerated their litigation to push state officials to purge voter rolls, in moves that could affect who receives mail-in ballots in this time of Covid-19 and could impact November's presidential contest.
The conflict over potentially ineligible voters on state rolls, often pitting the ideological right against left, Republicans against Democrats, helped drive controversy over the Wisconsin primary held last month despite coronavirus risks. In a case now pending at the Wisconsin Supreme Court, the nonprofit Wisconsin Institute for Law and Liberty is trying to strike more than 200,000 names it believes are no longer valid in that swing state.
In related action, the conservative group Judicial Watch has filed new lawsuits against North Carolina and Pennsylvania officials, claiming they have violated federal law by not keeping their rolls current. The Public Interest Legal Foundation, another right-wing group at the forefront of challenges to state lists, has a pending claim against Detroit. The group asserts that thousands of names of dead people are on city rolls.
Read more here.
US coronavirus cases near 1.7 million
There are at least 1,699,933 cases of coronavirus in the US, according to John Hopkins University. At least 100,442 people have now died from the disease.
The totals include cases from all 50 states, the District of Columbia and other US territories, as well as repatriated cases.
CNN is tracking Covid-19's spread across the US here.
Covid-19 antibody tests are wrong up to half the time, CDC says
Antibody tests used to determine if people have been infected in the past with Covid-19 might be wrong up to half the time, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said in new guidance posted on its website.
Antibody tests, often called serologic tests, look for evidence of an immune response to infection.
"Antibodies in some persons can be detected within the first week of illness onset," the CDC says.
They are not accurate enough to use to make important policy decisions, the CDC said.
"Serologic test results should not be used to make decisions about grouping persons residing in or being admitted to congregate settings, such as schools, dormitories, or correctional facilities," the CDC says.
"Serologic test results should not be used to make decisions about returning persons to the workplace."
Health officials or health care providers who are using antibody tests need to use the most accurate test they can find and might need to test people twice, the CDC said in the new guidance.
Read more here.
On the west coast, Covid-19 patients spent an average of 10 days in hospital
Patients being treated for coronavirus in California and Washington states spent an average of 10 days in hospital, researchers reported Wednesday.
Few studies have looked at how long virus patients spend in hospital, but the duration of treatment is an important factor during the pandemic, as longer patient stays risk hospitals being overwhelmed by outbreaks.
Longer patient stays are also more expensive than briefer courses of treatment.
Joseph Lewnard at the University of California Berkeley and a team of colleagues looked at medical records for 1,800 coronavirus patients at Kaiser Permanente hospitals in California and Washington.
“The estimated median duration of stay among survivors was 9.3 days and among non-survivors was 12.7 days,” the report notes.
“The estimated median length of stay for all patients admitted to hospital by 9 April 2020 was 10.1 days."
The research was published in the BMJ, a medical journal.
The report also provided other details about the west coast patient population. More than 18% of the patients sick enough to be hospitalized had died by April 22, and out of 1,100 California patients, 333 spent time in intensive care.
Top US health official says second coronavirus wave "could happen, but it is not inevitable"
Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation's top infectious disease physician, said the US can "prevent this second wave" of Covid-19 if it reopens "correctly."
Fauci, speaking to CNN yesterday, said that it is necessary to put in place "clear and effective" testing, tracing and isolation measures in order to do this.
He added that the country does not have to accept a second wave — particularly in the fall — "as an inevitability."
"It could happen, but it is not inevitable," Fauci said.
Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said that areas of the US that are seeing upticks in coronavirus cases need to be watched carefully.
With reopening, "when you do that and you see no negative effect in one week, please don't be overconfident," Fauci told CNN.
More than 100,000 Americans have died from coronavirus in the US
It took less than four months for an unseen enemy to kill 100,000 Americans.
That's almost twice the number of Americans lost during the entire Vietnam War.
No one knew how bad the coronavirus pandemic would get when the first known virus-related death happened on February 6.
But since then, an average of nearly 900 Americans have died every day from Covid-19.
Even as the number of deaths reaches such a grim milestone, Americans are at odds over whether it's necessary to keep taking protective measures, including wearing a face covering.
A leading researcher says the data is clear: The path ahead in the Covid-19 pandemic is being shaped by masks.
"We now have really clear evidence that wearing masks works — it's probably a 50% protection against transmission," Dr. Chris Murray, director of the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation, or IHME, at the University of Washington, told CNN late Tuesday.