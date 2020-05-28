2020 Boston Marathon canceled, mayor says

West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice said 105 inmates have tested positive for Covid-19 at Huttonsville Correctional Center.

He said the state has the testing capacity it needs to deal with the outbreak.

"Now all of a sudden we've an outbreak in one of the prisons and so what do we do?" Justice said. "We do exactly what we should do and that is run to that fire."

Jeff Sandy, secretary of the state's Department of Homeland Security, announced plans to test all 13,966 inmates, employees, and contractors who work in correctional facilities.

Justice said the state will be offering free testing over the weekend in Huttonsville so "we don't have a situation where we are leaking out into the community and having additional positives."

The governor also highlighted a tweet that came from President Trump just moments before the news conference began announcing that he would be extending the National Guard's Title 32 orders through mid-August "so they can continue to help States succeed in their response and recovery efforts."

"[Trump] has done a fabulous job in every way and I love him to death," Justice said. "I'm tickled to death that he listened to a lot of people including his little buddy here in West Virginia so we got that extension until mid-August."

Justice also announced there were no new deaths in his state.

"So that's great, that's just great," Justice said.