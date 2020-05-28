Coronavirus pandemic in the US
2020 Boston Marathon canceled, mayor says
Boston Mayor Marty Walsh announced today that the 2020 Boston Marathon will be canceled.
The Boston Athletic Association has determined that the traditional one day running of the 124th Boston marathon will not be feasible this year, he said during a news conference.
“There’s no way to hold this usual race format without bringing large numbers of people into close proximity," Walsh said. "This kind of event would not be responsible or realistic on September 14 or anytime this year.”
Walsh called this a “difficult adjustment," but said that “meeting tough challenges is what the Boston Marathon is all about.”
White House: Trump takes landmark of 100,000 Covid deaths "very seriously"
White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany said President Trump takes the number of US deaths from Covid-19 “very seriously” as she defended how long it took him to address the country hitting 100,000 deaths from the virus.
“The President recognized that landmark before we even hit it,” McEnany said during a press briefing Thursday. “After all, it was the impetus behind him lowering the flags to half-staff. He did that for several days.”
Pressed by CNN’s Jim Acosta about why it took Trump 13 hours to comment on the landmark number of deaths, McEnany said that Trump “takes it very seriously.”
She said the President has called it the “hardest part of his presidency,” and “something no one wanted to see happen.”
Pennsylvania lawmaker accuses GOP state House members of covering up coronavirus case
Brian Sims, a Democratic member of the Pennsylvania State House, said a fellow Republican colleague withheld results of a positive coronavirus test.
GOP State House Rep. Andrew Lewis tested positive for coronavirus on May 18 and Democratic members were not told until a week later, CNN’s Brianna Keilar reported.
Lewis’ last day in the state Capitol building was May 14.
Sims, who is immunocompromised, slammed it as a “coverup” and said it put the lives of lawmakers, families and constituents in “grave risk.”
"This idea that by simply quarantining maybe the last two or three of his own colleagues that he interacted with after finding out he was positive is the same as a contact trace that's required by public health and the CDC is laughable if it wasn't so deadly," Sims said.
House Majority Leader's press secretary said in statement that the reason behind not informing members of Lewis’ test results was because of medical privacy laws
“We’ve not asked for the name of any person that’s test positive, but we do need to know what committees they serve on, what days they were in the building,” Sims said.
Sims added that the Pennsylvania legislature has probably met in-person more than any other legislature in the country during the pandemic, going against the advice of health experts.
Watch full interview here:
105 inmates have tested positive at West Virginia prison, governor says
West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice said 105 inmates have tested positive for Covid-19 at Huttonsville Correctional Center.
He said the state has the testing capacity it needs to deal with the outbreak.
"Now all of a sudden we've an outbreak in one of the prisons and so what do we do?" Justice said. "We do exactly what we should do and that is run to that fire."
Jeff Sandy, secretary of the state's Department of Homeland Security, announced plans to test all 13,966 inmates, employees, and contractors who work in correctional facilities.
Justice said the state will be offering free testing over the weekend in Huttonsville so "we don't have a situation where we are leaking out into the community and having additional positives."
The governor also highlighted a tweet that came from President Trump just moments before the news conference began announcing that he would be extending the National Guard's Title 32 orders through mid-August "so they can continue to help States succeed in their response and recovery efforts."
"[Trump] has done a fabulous job in every way and I love him to death," Justice said. "I'm tickled to death that he listened to a lot of people including his little buddy here in West Virginia so we got that extension until mid-August."
Justice also announced there were no new deaths in his state.
"So that's great, that's just great," Justice said.
Iowa announces more than 500 new coronavirus cases at pork processing plant
Iowa officials announced today a coronavirus outbreak at the Tyson Pork Processing Plant in Storm Lake, where at least 555 of the 2,517 employees tested positive for the virus.
Buena Vista County, the location of the plant, currently has 700 cases of Covid-19 and saw a sharp spike of 427 new cases two days ago, according to state data.
Tyson, in a statement, said that they have "been working closely with local health officials" and the company "has conducted large-scale Covid-19 testing in Storm Lake."
"This is part of our efforts to help communities where we operate better understand Covid-19 and the protective measures that can be taken to help prevent its spread," the statement said.
The announcement comes as state officials have been facing questions about their transparency in releasing this information.
Yesterday, Iowa Department of Public Health Deputy Director Sarah Reisetter said that the state would only confirm outbreaks at businesses if 10% of a company's employees test positive and only if asked.
"We've been announcing them at these press conferences as the questions have been asked," Reisetter said.
She added, "Businesses are not currently required to report outbreaks to the department of public health."
Furthermore, she noted that "it is a sensitive balance between protecting patient identity and protecting the health of the public."
New York City Council announces legislation requiring outdoor spaces be opened up for dining
New York City Council Speaker Corey Johnson and Council Member Antonio Reynoso held a virtual press conference today to announce legislation that will require opening spaces throughout the city for outdoor dining.
They says it would allow bars and restaurants to serve customers safely during the Covid-19 pandemic.
Here's how it would work: The legislation would "create a temporary outdoor dining permit issued by the Department of Consumer Affairs that allows a food service establishment to serve food and beverages in an approved open space. The Department of Transportation would be required to identify open spaces, such as sidewalks, streets, plazas, where outdoor dining would be appropriate."
Then, the Department of Health and Mental Hygiene would be required to "create guidelines to ensure that establishments follow proper social distancing and cleaning protocols."
The legislation also requires the city to identify any additional areas where food vendors could operate temporarily. This bill will expire on Oct. 31, 2020, or when social distancing requirements are lifted.
Johnson and Reynoso were both critical of Mayor Bill de Blasio and his administration's lack of movement on the bar and restaurant front, emphasizing that other cities have outlined plans for outdoor dining to help food establishments.
"If they're not moving, we want to start the conversation, force their hand because we can't wait," Johnson said. "New York will not be New York if we do not have restaurants and bars and an enlivened streetscape. That's what makes up New York City."
De Blasio said he has not see the legislation yet.
Pennsylvania official warns "the threat from Covid-19 has not gone away" as state passes 70,000 cases
Pennsylvania Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine said that while the state continues to move forward in its reopening process, “we need to remember that the threat from Covid-19 has not gone away.”
Pennsylvania added an additional 625 positive cases of Covid-19 in Thursday’s report, bringing the state total to 70,042, according to a press release.
The state reports 5,373 total deaths �� an overall increase of 108 new deaths.
Dr. Levine continued: “As counties move into the yellow and green phases, we must take personal responsibility to protect others. Wearing a mask, continuing to maintain social distancing, and washing your hands frequently are all steps we can take to help protect others, including our most vulnerable Pennsylvanians, our essential workers and our healthcare system.”
Currently 49 counties are in the yellow phase of reopening. Eight additional counties will move to yellow and 18 move to green on May 29.
All remaining red counties are expected to move to yellow by June 5, a press release said.
Major League Soccer clubs to begin voluntary small group training sessions
Major League Soccer (MLS) announced that clubs could begin to use outdoor team training facilities for small group training sessions as long as they are comply with health and safety protocols.
All the training sessions are voluntary for players.
The league says their moratorium on full team training remains in place through June 1.
The MLS had previously allowed for individual workouts starting on May 6.
Trump will extend federal funding for National Guard deployments through mid-August
President Trump has announced he will extend the Title 32 order for the National Guard through “mid-August.”
The Title 32 provides federal funding for the National Guard deployment’s across the country as they help with coronavirus response.
There are some 46,000 National Guard members supporting state coronavirus response efforts at the direction of state governors, according to CNN’s Ryan Browne.
The funding was set to expire on June 24 according to the most recent presidential memo.