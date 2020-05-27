Coronavirus pandemic in the US
Coronavirus pandemic's path ahead could be shaped by masks
Americans are at odds over whether it's necessary to continue taking coronavirus protective measures, but a leading researcher says the data is clear: the path ahead in the Covid-19 pandemic is being shaped by masks.
"We now have really clear evidence that wearing masks works -- it's probably a 50% protection against transmission," Dr. Chris Murray, director of the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation (IHME) at the University of Washington, told CNN's Anderson Cooper. "And so, what happens in the next month or two is very much in the hands of how people respond."
At least 1,680,913 people have been infected with the virus nationally and 98,913 people have died, according to Johns Hopkins University.
The IHME, which produces a coronavirus model that has been cited by the White House and is one of more than a dozen highlighted by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, on Tuesday said the model projects fewer people will die in the United States by August than it had projected last week.
The model revised its forecast to 132,000 deaths -- which is 11,000 fewer than it projected a week ago.
Behavioral changes like wearing masks could be responsible for the reduction, Murray said.
There's conflicting information on how coronavirus spreads. Here's what we do know about Covid-19
Dr. Megan Ranney spent last week testifying about the coronavirus before Congress.
After Ranney took to Twitter on Sunday with a series of posts on the topic that many found extremely helpful and informative, CNN interviewed the emergency physician and Brown University associate professor of emergency medicine.
Here some points she shared with CNN about what we know about Covid-19. The following interview, conducted via Twitter, has been lightly edited. You can read more of the interview here.
Q: We know the genome of the virus. Why is that important?
A: Because it helps us to (a) identify if/when it mutates, (b) track its spread (c) identify treatments and vaccines (because we focus in on specific targets on the virus.)
Q: You mentioned in your Twitter thread that we know how to fight this. If we get more testing, do contact tracing better which isolates and identifies exposed and sick people, and get better PPE, we don't have to social distance as much. Why is that?
A: We have to social distance in order to prevent transmission. We currently try to social distance from *almost everyone* because we don't know who might be infectious. But if we know exactly who is sick, and if those people stay isolated from others, then the rest of us can go about our business without worrying.
Q: Do we know that people out in parks/at the beach are safe from getting the virus? People that aren't wearing masks at the beach but that may be social distancing, they are okay and not in a high risk situation?
A: Re: being at parks/at the beach -- there's a gradient of risk. Being outdoors is lower risk than being indoors, because the virus dissipates. It's *possible* to get infected if you're downwind from someone who's sick, but it's unlikely. (I'll go back to my analogy above about a strong smell. If you're on the beach, and someone sprays a perfume, you won't smell it at all, or might smell it for a very little period of time. If you're in a closed room, though, you'll smell it for a while).
Q: So if we know who is sick, and they aren't in the general population/interacting with others, we can relax social distancing ... close families/friend groups can gather, within reason?
A: Correct! BUT it's important to also have random testing of asymptomatic people -- because (a) people can be infectious before they have symptoms, and (b) current data suggests that 1/3 of people don't ever get symptoms (but may still be infectious)
Q: And we know what constitutes "high-risk" exposure.
A: High-risk exposure = inside, close together. The longer you're close to someone who's sick, the higher the chances of your getting infected. We can't yet say "2 feet" or "6 feet" or "12 feet" is adequate inside -- current recommendations are 6 feet but there's debate about that.
Q: But how do we prevent high-risk exposures from careless people? Or people that just don't know they have it?
A: Great question re. careless people. This is where consistent, high quality public health messaging is important. We need to (1) make it easy for people to stay home if they're sick (make sure they have food, make sure they have sick leave, etc), (2) create NORMS that they will stay home (e.g., people feel that they're *expected* by their friends and family to stay home.)
Some may also add (3) enforce isolation by checking on people daily, and maybe even having fines if they break isolation. This is more extreme but is sometimes needed.
The US now has 1.68 million cases of Covid-19
The United States now has at least 1,681,418 cases of coronavirus and 98,929 related deaths, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.
The totals includes cases from all 50 states, the District of Columbia and other US territories, as well as repatriated cases.
New York remains the hardest hit state, with 363,836 cases and 29,302 deaths. New Jersey, Illinois, and California follow next.
Antibody tests might be wrong half of the time, CDC says in new guidance
Antibody tests used to determine if people have been infected in the past with Covid-19 might be wrong up to half the time, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention warns, in new guidance posted on its website.
Antibody tests, often called serologic tests, look for evidence of an immune response to infection. "Antibodies in some persons can be detected within the first week of illness onset," the CDC said.
They are not accurate enough to use to make important policy decisions, the CDC said.
"Serologic test results should not be used to make decisions about grouping persons residing in or being admitted to congregate settings, such as schools, dormitories, or correctional facilities," the CDC said.
"Serologic test results should not be used to make decisions about returning persons to the workplace."
Why this matters: Health officials or health care providers who are using antibody tests need to use the most accurate test they can find, and might need to test people twice, the CDC said in the new guidance.
"In most of the country, including areas that have been heavily impacted, the prevalence of SARS-CoV-2 antibody is expected to be low, ranging from less than 5% to 25%, so that testing at this point might result in relatively more false positive results and fewer false-negative results," the CDC said.
It's a point that has been made frequently in recent weeks by public health experts, but the CDC spells out the problem in the new advice on antibody testing.
A false positive will lead someone to believe they have been infected when in fact they have not been. There's little evidence now about whether having been infected gives people immunity to later infection, but doctors worry that people will behave as if they are immune if they get a positive antibody test.
"It cannot be assumed that individuals with truly positive antibody test results are protected from future infection," the CDC said in the updated guidelines. "Serologic testing should not be used to determine immune status in individuals until the presence, durability, and duration of immunity is established."
The numbers of new Covid-19 cases are rising in 17 states
Packing pool parties and other Memorial Day events, many Americans marked the unofficial start of summer just like they did before coronavirus.
But while the revelers shunned face masks and ignored social distancing guidelines, the virus keeps spreading unabated, killing both the elderly and the young.
In 17 states, the numbers of new cases are trending upward. Those states include Georgia, Arkansas, California and Alabama.
In 20 states, the numbers of new cases each day are generally going down. And in 13 states, the numbers appear to be holding steady.
Some Americans took warnings from health officials very seriously -- wearing masks while in public, keeping their distance from strangers or celebrating the holiday weekend at home.
Those precautions are especially important because new research shows an estimated 40% of coronavirus transmissions happen before symptoms even appear.
And now that states have loosened or eliminated stay-at-home orders, "it is up to every individual to protect themselves and their community," said Dr. Stephen M. Hahn, commissioner of the US Food and Drug Administration.
"Social distancing, hand washing and wearing masks protect us all."
