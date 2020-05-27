Coronavirus pandemic in the US
The US now has 1.68 million cases of Covid-19
The United States now has at least 1,681,418 cases of coronavirus and 98,929 related deaths, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.
The totals includes cases from all 50 states, the District of Columbia and other US territories, as well as repatriated cases.
New York remains the hardest hit state, with 363,836 cases and 29,302 deaths. New Jersey, Illinois, and California follow next.
Antibody tests might be wrong half of the time, CDC says in new guidance
Antibody tests used to determine if people have been infected in the past with Covid-19 might be wrong up to half the time, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention warns, in new guidance posted on its website.
Antibody tests, often called serologic tests, look for evidence of an immune response to infection. "Antibodies in some persons can be detected within the first week of illness onset," the CDC said.
They are not accurate enough to use to make important policy decisions, the CDC said.
"Serologic test results should not be used to make decisions about grouping persons residing in or being admitted to congregate settings, such as schools, dormitories, or correctional facilities," the CDC said.
"Serologic test results should not be used to make decisions about returning persons to the workplace."
Why this matters: Health officials or health care providers who are using antibody tests need to use the most accurate test they can find, and might need to test people twice, the CDC said in the new guidance.
"In most of the country, including areas that have been heavily impacted, the prevalence of SARS-CoV-2 antibody is expected to be low, ranging from less than 5% to 25%, so that testing at this point might result in relatively more false positive results and fewer false-negative results," the CDC said.
It's a point that has been made frequently in recent weeks by public health experts, but the CDC spells out the problem in the new advice on antibody testing.
A false positive will lead someone to believe they have been infected when in fact they have not been. There's little evidence now about whether having been infected gives people immunity to later infection, but doctors worry that people will behave as if they are immune if they get a positive antibody test.
"It cannot be assumed that individuals with truly positive antibody test results are protected from future infection," the CDC said in the updated guidelines. "Serologic testing should not be used to determine immune status in individuals until the presence, durability, and duration of immunity is established."
The numbers of new Covid-19 cases are rising in 17 states
Packing pool parties and other Memorial Day events, many Americans marked the unofficial start of summer just like they did before coronavirus.
But while the revelers shunned face masks and ignored social distancing guidelines, the virus keeps spreading unabated, killing both the elderly and the young.
In 17 states, the numbers of new cases are trending upward. Those states include Georgia, Arkansas, California and Alabama.
In 20 states, the numbers of new cases each day are generally going down. And in 13 states, the numbers appear to be holding steady.
Some Americans took warnings from health officials very seriously -- wearing masks while in public, keeping their distance from strangers or celebrating the holiday weekend at home.
Those precautions are especially important because new research shows an estimated 40% of coronavirus transmissions happen before symptoms even appear.
And now that states have loosened or eliminated stay-at-home orders, "it is up to every individual to protect themselves and their community," said Dr. Stephen M. Hahn, commissioner of the US Food and Drug Administration.
"Social distancing, hand washing and wearing masks protect us all."
