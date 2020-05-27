A person receives a Covid-19 antibody test in Bal Harbour, Florida, on May 13. David Santiago/Miami Herald/AP

Antibody tests used to determine if people have been infected in the past with Covid-19 might be wrong up to half the time, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention warns, in new guidance posted on its website.

Antibody tests, often called serologic tests, look for evidence of an immune response to infection. "Antibodies in some persons can be detected within the first week of illness onset," the CDC said.

They are not accurate enough to use to make important policy decisions, the CDC said.

"Serologic test results should not be used to make decisions about grouping persons residing in or being admitted to congregate settings, such as schools, dormitories, or correctional facilities," the CDC said.

"Serologic test results should not be used to make decisions about returning persons to the workplace."

Why this matters: Health officials or health care providers who are using antibody tests need to use the most accurate test they can find, and might need to test people twice, the CDC said in the new guidance.

"In most of the country, including areas that have been heavily impacted, the prevalence of SARS-CoV-2 antibody is expected to be low, ranging from less than 5% to 25%, so that testing at this point might result in relatively more false positive results and fewer false-negative results," the CDC said.

It's a point that has been made frequently in recent weeks by public health experts, but the CDC spells out the problem in the new advice on antibody testing.

A false positive will lead someone to believe they have been infected when in fact they have not been. There's little evidence now about whether having been infected gives people immunity to later infection, but doctors worry that people will behave as if they are immune if they get a positive antibody test.

"It cannot be assumed that individuals with truly positive antibody test results are protected from future infection," the CDC said in the updated guidelines. "Serologic testing should not be used to determine immune status in individuals until the presence, durability, and duration of immunity is established."

