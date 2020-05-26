Coronavirus pandemic in the US
US stock futures rise as "re-opening optimism" takes hold
US stock futures rose on Tuesday, as a growing number of cities and countries around the world take steps toward re-opening their economies.
Stock futures rose after Americans crowded onto packed beaches in Florida, Maryland, Georgia, Virginia and Indiana for the Memorial Day weekend. Many states have begun lifting restrictions on businesses and public spaces.
Dow futures were up 490 points, or around 2%. Futures for the S&P and Nasdaq added 1.9%.
There is a sense of "re-opening optimism" among investors, Stephen Innes, global market strategist at AxiCorp, wrote in a research note.
Oil prices, which have been slammed by the sharp drop in demand caused by the pandemic, jumped during Asian trading hours Tuesday.
US crude futures were up 3.7% to trade at $34.46 per barrel. Brent crude, the international oil benchmark, rose 2.3% to $36.36 per barrel.
Death toll rises to 98,223
At least 98,223 people have died in the US from coronavirus, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.
The US has at least 1,662,768 recorded cases of the disease - the highest number globally.
The totals include cases from all 50 states, the District of Columbia and other US territories, as well as repatriated cases.
As 100,000 US coronavirus deaths landmark looms, Trump pursues his political obsessions
Sometime in the next few days, the 100,000th American will succumb to Covid-19 in a pandemic that President Donald Trump once predicted would just "miraculously" disappear.
Yet despite, and perhaps because of, his earlier cavalier attitude, Trump spent the long holiday weekend bemoaning everything but the tragic roll call of death -- while also finding time to claim he got "great reviews" for handling the crisis.
In his most politically significant maneuver, he heaped intense pressure on North Carolina's Democratic governor to permit a normal, crowded Republican National Convention, despite fears such a mass gathering could seed virus hot spots. Trump warned he could pull the huge money-earner out of Charlotte, which was picked to play host in August.
The move came as the President intensified his push for a full reopening of the country and television footage showed packed beaches and boardwalks in some states as Memorial Day crowds fueled fears that social distancing may be breaking down.
On social media, he waged a weekend of Twitter wars against his critics, targeting a favorite foil, Barack Obama, after Trump's return to the golf course -- his 266th such trip in office -- sparked calls for him to concentrate more fully on the pandemic.
And he indulged his preoccupations on his tax returns, Hillary Clinton, Fox News, slanders against MSNBC host Joe Scarborough, the Russia investigation, Joe Biden's mental health, former Attorney General Jeff Sessions, mail-in voting in November and highlighted dangerous and unproven Covid-19 therapies promoted on conservative media he has tested himself.
Trump administration promises to buy 100 million testing swabs and vials to distribute to states
The Trump administration is promising to buy 100 million testing swabs and vials by the end of the year and distribute them to states as part of the federal response to the coronavirus pandemic, according to a report to Congress obtained by CNN.
But the largest share of the responsibility to ramp up testing remains on the states themselves.
"State plans must establish a robust testing program that ensures adequacy of Covid-19 testing, including tests for contact tracing, and surveillance of asymptomatic persons to determine community spread. States must assure provisions are in place to meet future surge capacity testing needs including POC or other rapid result testing for local outbreaks," said the 81-page report, called the Covid-19 Strategic Testing Plan.
The plan, first reported by The Washington Post, outlines testing targets each state is expected to report to the federal government, noting a 12.9 million nationwide testing target for the month of May. The US "will be capable of performing at least 40-50 million tests per month" by September, the report says, reiterating a previous White House projection.
As states reopen and lift restrictions, health experts have emphasized that adequate testing, which has been a central challenge since the beginning of the pandemic, is necessary to detect coronavirus and trace its spread.
The US has experienced significant challenges in testing, including flawed testing sent to states at the beginning of the pandemic that slowed containment efforts, lack of testing supplies to ensure Americans are properly tested and mixed messaging��on who can get tested.
The White House has frequently emphasized what it sees as the states' responsibility to handle testing, saying in a blueprint on testing last month that the federal government is the "supplier of last resort."
"With support from the federal government to ensure states are meeting goals, the state plans for testing will advance the safe opening of America," the newly reported plan says.
In the report, the administration recommends the states "have an objective of testing a minimum of 2% of their population in May and June, pending additional new data on infections and impact of reducing mitigation."
Thousands disregarded health guidance over the holiday weekend
Packing beaches, pool parties and outdoor gatherings all over the US, many Americans used the holiday weekend to mark the unofficial beginning of summer -- ditching the face masks and social distancing urged by health officials.
Many people, undoubtedly, continued to abide by new restrictions set in place to curb the spread of the coronavirus -- staying in small groups, wearing masks and keeping a distance from others.
But in some parts of the country, Memorial Day happenings looked not at all unlike any other year. People jammed into tight spaces, grabbed drinks in groups at oceanfront bars and lined their chairs and towels alongside each other on the beach.
The holiday weekend push for a return to normal life comes as health officials continue to warn that the US has not contained the virus.
So far, more than 1.6 million Americans have been infected and at least 98,223 have died, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.
In 10 states, the number of new cases is on the decline, while it seems to be steady in 22 states, according to the data.
But in 18 states -- including Georgia, Arkansas, California and Alabama -- the number of new cases is rising.
