US stock futures rose on Tuesday, as a growing number of cities and countries around the world take steps toward re-opening their economies.

Stock futures rose after Americans crowded onto packed beaches in Florida, Maryland, Georgia, Virginia and Indiana for the Memorial Day weekend. Many states have begun lifting restrictions on businesses and public spaces.

Dow futures were up 490 points, or around 2%. Futures for the S&P and Nasdaq added 1.9%.

There is a sense of "re-opening optimism" among investors, Stephen Innes, global market strategist at AxiCorp, wrote in a research note.

Oil prices, which have been slammed by the sharp drop in demand caused by the pandemic, jumped during Asian trading hours Tuesday.

US crude futures were up 3.7% to trade at $34.46 per barrel. Brent crude, the international oil benchmark, rose 2.3% to $36.36 per barrel.