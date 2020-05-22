Signs seen on May 20 near Prewitt, New Mexico, alert the Navajo Nation community to a weekend curfew. Mark Ralston/AFP/Getty Images

The Navajo Nation has announced another weekend lockdown, which will begin on Friday evening and end early Monday morning.

“The weekend lockdown will begin on Friday at 8 p.m. until Monday at 5 a.m. The Navajo Nation’s stay-at-home order remains in effect requiring residents to remain home except for essential workers, cases of emergencies, and if there is a need to get food or other essential items,” the territory's president and vice president said in a statement.

The Navajo Nation spans parts of Arizona, New Mexico and Utah and reported a population of 173,667 on the 2010 census.

At least 4,434 coronavirus cases have been recorded among its people, with 147 total deaths, meaning the nation has surpassed New York and New Jersey as having the highest per-capita infection rate in the US.

The Nation has one of the strictest stay-at-home orders in the country. For the last few months it has imposed weekend lockdowns to prevent members from being outside and risking infection but case numbers have continued to rise.