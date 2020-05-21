Coronavirus pandemic in the US
Here's how Covid-19 could change the way we fly
As the world slowly eases its way out of the Covid-19 lockdown, we're on the verge of a new era in air travel.
We could soon encounter armies of robotic cleaners patrolling airport concourses, disinfecting check-in counters and ticket kiosks. We might see passengers wafting through security and baggage checkpoints without touching anything.
And we might be boarding aircraft where hand gestures and eye movements open overhead stowage bins and navigate our inflight entertainment screens.
Everything could become touch-free. Out go the tailored uniforms, in come astronaut-style anti-Covid-19 flight attendant suits.
Most of these concepts are trials but could soon morph into realities that become as ubiquitous as the biometric gates and body scanners to which we've already become accustomed at airport terminals.
Death toll in the US rises to 93,439
At least 93,439 people have died in the US from coronavirus, according to Johns Hopkins University's latest tally.
There are at least 1,551,853 cases of the disease in the country. The US has the highest number of cases in the world.
The totals includes cases from all 50 states, the District of Columbia and other US territories, as well as repatriated cases.
CDC releases guidance on reopening that had previously been shelved by White House
The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has posted 60 pages of detailed guidelines on how to reopen the United States from coronavirus pandemic stay-at-home orders on the agency's website.
The guidance was a slightly shorter version of a 68-page document shelved by the White House last week after concerns it was too specific.
Still, the latest CDC document was very descriptive, providing a detailed road map for schools, restaurants, transit and child care facilities on the categories to consider before reopening.
The guidance was posted without fanfare amid reported tensions between the agency and the White House.
CNN previously reported one of the main hold-ups for publishing the CDC documents was the Department of Health and Human Services' Office of Civil Rights Division felt that faith-based organizations were being unfairly targeted.
In drafting the document, the US Department of Health and Human Services' Office for Civil Rights asked the CDC to ease social distancing recommendations for those groups, encouraging federal health officials to let churches congregate, an official involved told CNN last week.
According to the official, HHS officials "made" them take out a reference to Communion plates, despite a scientific review that confirmed one of the ways people can contract the virus is by drinking out of a Communion cup. Health officials outside of HHS, but still involved in guidelines discussion, raised concerns about this request.
Coronavirus testing is "a mess" in the US, according to new report
Coronavirus testing in the United States is disorganized and needs coordination at the national level, infectious disease experts said in a new report released Wednesday.
Right now, testing is not accurate enough to use alone to make most decisions, including who should go back to work or to school, the team at the University of Minnesota said.
"It's a mess out there," Mike Osterholm, head of the university's Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy (CIDRAP), which issued the report, told CNN. "Testing is very, very important, but we're not doing the right testing."
The number of tests that have been completed — numbers widely reported by states and by the White House — show only part of the picture, the report reads.
"The data is really kind of screwed up," Osterholm said. "It's because the public health system is overwhelmed."
The report has some specific recommendations for diagnostic tests that check to see if someone is currently infected with coronavirus.
Testing is most useful for clinical care of patients, for disease surveillance and contact tracing and for monitoring frontline workers such as emergency responders, doctors and nurses who may have been exposed, the report recommends. People with symptoms should also be tested, it says.