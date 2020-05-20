President Donald Trump speaks to the press on Capitol Hill on May 19. Drew Angerer/Getty Images

If America navigates its risky pursuit of a comeback without unleashing a vicious resurgence of coronavirus, it will be in spite of US President Donald Trump, not because of him.

By this weekend, all 50 states will have taken at least some steps to reopening societies and economies as the country stops trying to halt the virus in its tracks and tries to learn to live with it -- at least until a proven therapy or vaccine is developed.

But they will not be shepherded by a president offering advice on how to safely open, empowering his public health officials, or publicly shouldering the fear and concern of his compatriots.

Instead, Trump is undermining his own government's best practices by dosing himself with the drug hydroxychloroquine, discrediting studies that found it isn't effective in combating Covid-19 and refusing to wear a mask as recommended by his own health experts.

But in Trump country, every step the President takes that seems a dereliction of duty to his critics can be perceived by loyal fans as delivering on the promise of establishment-splintering leadership for which they voted in 2016.

Trump's strategy -- that effectively replaces the rallies that invigorate the base he believes is the passport to a second term -- is stirring a combustible political brew that is likely to further deepen national divides exacerbated by the pandemic.

Read the full analysis here: