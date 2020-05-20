Coronavirus pandemic in the US
Catch up: Here are the latest coronavirus updates from across the US
It's Wednesday morning and if you're just reading in, here are the latest updates on coronavirus pandemic from across the US:
- Trump defends hydroxychloroquine use: President Trump has again touted the unproven antimalarial drug as a coronavirus treatment, attempting to discredit a study that found it isn't effective in combatting Covid-19.
- Highest case number "a badge of honor": The President argued that the US having by far the most coronavirus cases is a "badge of honor," because it shows that the country has carried out a large number of deaths. The US has recorded more than 1.5 million infections and almost 92,000 deaths from Covid-19.
- US-Canada border to remain closed: The border between the two countries will remain closed to nonessential traffic until June 21, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said.
- New York to allow Memorial Day ceremonies: New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said the state will allow ceremonies on Memorial Day with 10 people or less. Vehicle parades in honor veterans will also be allowed. The governor said local governments can decide if they want these ceremonies to occur.
- Appointments only: Gov. John Carney said "all retail establishments in Delaware may operate by appointment only” starting at 8 a.m. today. Stores may accept two appointments per half hour and must adhere to strict social distancing and cleaning.
- Connecticut allows some stores to reopen: Restaurants, offices, retail stores and outdoor museums and zoos in the state will reopen with certain restrictions today.
- President Trump's executive order: On Tuesday, Trump signed an executive order that he described as "instructing federal agencies to use any and all authority to weigh, suspend, and eliminate unnecessary regulations that impede economic recovery."
- US border and travel restrictions: The Trump administration is extending a public health order that allows for the swift removal of migrants apprehended at US borders, the Department of Homeland Security announced Tuesday.
The US has nearly 92,000 deaths from coronavirus
The United States now has at least 1,528,661 cases of coronavirus and 91,938 related deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University.
The totals includes cases from all 50 states, the District of Columbia and other US territories, as well as repatriated cases.
New York state remains the hardest hit, with 352,845 cases and 28,558 deaths -- that's 147 deaths per 100,000 residents, the highest rate nationwide. New Jersey, Illinois, and Massachusetts follow next, in that order.
Every US state will be partially reopened by today
Every US state has begun lifting measures enacted weeks ago to curb the spread of coronavirus -- though daily case rates still are rising in parts of the country.
The last state to lift some restrictions was Connecticut, which is set to allow outdoor dining spaces, offices, retail stores and malls, museums and zoos to reopen today, with restrictions.
The state hadn't shut down some services or businesses that other states did, such as parks or outdoor construction. But Gov. Ned Lamont acknowledged the financial costs of the restrictions the state did have.
"I'm afraid there could be a sea change," he told CNN's "New Day" on Tuesday, when asked whether he calculated how many small businesses might not be able to recover.
"We'll see whether people feel comfortable going back to restaurants. Maybe there will be more takeout. The world will change."
As of Tuesday, at least 17 states have recorded a clear upward trend of average new daily cases -- a rise of at least 10% -- over the past seven days, according to an analysis based on data from Johns Hopkins University.
Only 16 states' average new daily cases dropped more than 10%. Some public health experts say declining case rates should be one guide for figuring when states should relax social distancing restrictions.
