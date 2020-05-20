Every US state has begun lifting measures enacted weeks ago to curb the spread of coronavirus -- though daily case rates still are rising in parts of the country.

The last state to lift some restrictions was Connecticut, which is set to allow outdoor dining spaces, offices, retail stores and malls, museums and zoos to reopen today, with restrictions.

The state hadn't shut down some services or businesses that other states did, such as parks or outdoor construction. But Gov. Ned Lamont acknowledged the financial costs of the restrictions the state did have.

"I'm afraid there could be a sea change," he told CNN's "New Day" on Tuesday, when asked whether he calculated how many small businesses might not be able to recover.

"We'll see whether people feel comfortable going back to restaurants. Maybe there will be more takeout. The world will change."

As of Tuesday, at least 17 states have recorded a clear upward trend of average new daily cases -- a rise of at least 10% -- over the past seven days, according to an analysis based on data from Johns Hopkins University.

Only 16 states' average new daily cases dropped more than 10%. Some public health experts say declining case rates should be one guide for figuring when states should relax social distancing restrictions.

