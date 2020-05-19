Coronavirus pandemic in the US
Here's what's happening today in Washington, DC
As states continue to ease social distancing measures across the country, here are some key events to watch today related to the Trump administration's coronavirus response and push to reopen the nation:
Mnuchin, Powell testify before Senate on coronavirus response: Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell will testify at 10 a.m. ET before the Senate Banking committee in a hearing entitled “The Quarterly CARES Act Report to Congress.” The hearing comes as the country is going through an unprecedented recession. Mass layoffs forced 36.5 million Americans to file first-time claims for jobless benefits since mid-March.
Ivanka Trump meets with industry leaders: Ivanka Trump and members of the Trump administration’s "American Workforce Policy Advisory Board", including Apple CEO Tim Cook, Lockheed Martin CEO Marilyn Hewson and IBM executive Ginni Rometty will meet via Zoom at noon for a “Future of Work” presentation.
Catch up: Here are the latest coronavirus updates
It's Tuesday morning, and a lot happened yesterday across the US. If you're just tuning in, here's quick recap of the latest headlines from across the country:
- Professional sports in California: Professional sports may return to California in the first week of June, Gov. Gavin Newsom said in a news conference. Events would be held without spectators and be subject to modifications and prescriptive conditions, Newsom said.
- What the data shows: Only 18 states showed a downward trend of new cases Monday, according to an analysis of data from Johns Hopkins. That's down from 28 states that showed general declines as of Friday.
- Massachusetts unveils reopening plans: Starting next week, the state will allow office spaces to reopen at 25% of capacity — except in Boston — and retail establishments can offer curbside service. Massachusetts is one of two states that have not yet begin relaxing some restrictions (Connecticut is the other).
- NYC's reopening: New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said the city is on track to start reopening in the first half of June. So far, five regions in New York state have started reopening, and a sixth, Western New York, is expected to begin reopening Tuesday.
- Coronavirus in the Navajo Nation: With a case count of at least 4,002 Covid-19 infections, the Navajo Nation has surpassed New York and New Jersey as having the highest per capita infection rate. The Navajo Nation, which spans parts of Arizona, New Mexico, and Utah, reported a population of 173,667 on the 2010 census. As a result, with 4,002 cases of the disease among its people, the Native American territory has 2,304.41 cases of Covid-19 per 100,000 people.
- Connecticut to allow some businesses to reopen: Gov. Ned Lamont said the state had hit all of its benchmarks to go ahead with the planned first phase of reopening on Wednesday. Phase One includes the reopening of some restaurants, offices, retail stores, and outdoor museums, according to the government's website.
- JCPenney to close stores: JCPenney plans to close nearly 200 stores this year and an additional 50 stores next year as it seeks to use bankruptcy to turn around its business.The iconic retailer has yet to identify which of its 846 stores will be permanently closed.