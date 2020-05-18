Coronavirus pandemic in the US
It's just after 6 a.m. in New York. Here's the latest on the pandemic
The novel coronavirus has infected more than 4.7 million people, killing at least 315,000 worldwide. Nearly 1.5 million cases have been reported in the US, where the death toll is approaching 90,000. If you're just joining us, here's what you may have missed:
- Health conditions partly blamed: US Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar has suggested that the underlying health conditions of Americans, in particular those in minority communities, contributed significantly to the death toll from the coronavirus. Almost 90,000 Americans have died from the virus.
- Balancing act: Governors across the United States are navigating a balancing act as they try to reopen their economies without triggering a second spike in coronavirus cases. By now, all but two states have loosened restrictions in place to help curb the spread of the virus. Some are allowing limited gatherings, while others have allowed restaurants and some businesses to reopen their doors with caution. While many parts of the country have expressed hope that their numbers of cases are seemingly slowing, other states have reported rises.
- In Texas: Officials reported the highest single-day increase in new cases over the weekend, but the governor has attributed it to more testing. Restaurants, movie theaters and malls have been open for a little more than two weeks, and the governor is expected to announce the next step in the state's reopening Monday.
- In Florida: Health officials reported 777 new coronavirus cases, adding that the state's testing also increased in the past week, according to a statement Sunday. On Monday, the state will enter into its first full phase of reopening, which will allow restaurants, retail stores and gyms across Florida to reopen with certain restrictions.
- In California: The state is now in the second of Governor Gavin Newsom's four reopening phases. Newsom said that while he was empathetic to residents' concerns, he wanted to move forward safely.
- WHO meets today: More than 100 countries have proposed a draft resolution calling for an independent "evaluation" of the coronavirus pandemic. It will be presented to the World Health Organization during its 73rd World Health Assembly today. The draft does not single out China, but Beijing is facing mounting international scrutiny for its initial handling of the Covid-19 outbreak.
Trump officials deflect blame for US death toll, escalate reopening push
Two of US President Donald Trump's top officials are now pointing the finger at the administration's own scientists and Americans' pre-existing health conditions to explain the country's world-leading Covid-19 death toll.
Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar suggested Sunday that underlying health conditions, including among minorities, were one reason for the high American death toll -- nearly 90,000 as of Sunday evening. And Trump trade adviser Peter Navarro added the government's own Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to its list of scapegoats alongside China and the Obama administration.
The White House has been escalating its effort to recast the narrative of its own chaotic response to the crisis as it aggressively pushes to reopen the country, a process vital to the fortunes of millions of people who have lost their jobs in lockdowns and its own political prospects in November.
The effort follows Trump's repeated early denials that the virus would be a problem for the United States and claims that his administration had it under control months ago.
The US accounts for about 4.25% of the world's population, but currently has about 29% of the confirmed deaths from the disease, and models used by the White House suggest the tragic toll could rise to around 147,000 by early August.
Governors perform balancing act to reopen US as nationwide death toll inches toward 90,000
New York's notorious Rikers Island jails: 'The epicenter of the epicenter' of the pandemic
As coronavirus cases began spiking in New York City in March, officials worried that the city's notorious jail system on Rikers Island could become a powder keg inside the epicenter of the pandemic.
In the weeks since, correctional officials handed out masks. They increased cleaning. And with a focus on creating more space for social distancing, the city pushed through the release from its jails of more than 2,600 people considered at low risk to commit a crime and high risk to contract the disease, with many of the inmates gaining their release through court decisions argued by advocacy groups.
Despite these efforts, critics say there is still not enough sanitizing, social distancing and wearing of masks to stamp out an outbreak among 362 people currently incarcerated and more than 1,300 Department of Correction workers, according to data released by the Board of Correction on Friday.
Since March, three inmates and 10 correction officers have died, according to New York City's Department of Corrections.
Across 37 states, 88 inmates and 15 correctional staffers died from Covid-19 between January 21 and April 21, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported. In all, 4,893 inmates tested positive, as did 2,778 correctional staff.
"Jail is inherently not a place where you can socially distance. It's just not built that way," said Caitlin Miller, an attorney with Legal Aid Society's parole revocation defense unit.
It was inevitable that coronavirus was going to get to Rikers, and once it did, it would be a complete disaster. And that's exactly what we're seeing," Miller said.
Law enforcement officials say releasing inmates to curtail a public health crisis behind bars has increased the risk of crime, with the New York Police Department reporting about 150 people released from Rikers having been rearrested, some more than once. Some crimes were violent offenses, including domestic violence and attempted rape, police said.
Advocates and a watchdog agency for the jail system contend that while correction officers wear masks, inmates don't nearly as often. Correction workers also warn their jobs are more unsafe than ever, as the number of employees with the coronavirus continues to climb.
Your coronavirus questions answered
CNN readers from around the world have asked more than 90,000 questions about coronavirus.
Here are the answers to some of the most popular questions:
Q: What’s so different about coronavirus that we have to shut down businesses? Why practice social distancing now, when we didn’t during the SARS and swine flu epidemics?
A: Unlike SARS and swine flu, the novel coronavirus is both highly contagious and especially deadly, CNN Chief Medical Correspondent Dr. Sanjay Gupta said.
“SARS was also a coronavirus, and it was a new virus at the time,” Gupta said. “In the end, we know that SARS ended up infecting 8,000 people around the world and causing around 800 deaths. So very high fatality rate, but it didn’t turn out to be very contagious.”
The swine flu, or H1N1, “was very contagious and infected some 60 million people in the United States alone within a year,” Gupta said. “But it was far less lethal than the flu even — like 1/3 as lethal as the flu.”
What makes the novel coronavirus different is that “this is both very contagious … and it appears to be far more lethal than the flu as well,” Gupta said. “So both those things, in combination I think, are why we’re taking this so seriously.”
Q: Can coronavirus be transferred by people’s shoes? How do I protect children who crawl or play on the floor?
A: Yes, coronavirus can live on the soles of shoes, but the risk of getting Covid-19 from shoes appears to be low.
A report published by the CDC highlighted a study from a hospital in Wuhan, China, where this coronavirus outbreak began.
The soles of medical workers’ shoes were swabbed and analyzed, and the study found that the virus was “widely distributed” on floors, computer mice, trash cans and door knobs. But it’s important to note the study was done in a hospital, where the virus was concentrated.
It’s still possible to pick up coronavirus on the bottoms of your shoes by running errands, but it’s unlikely you’ll get sick from it because people don’t often touch the soles of their shoes and then their faces. Because Covid-19 is a respiratory disease, the CDC advises wearing a mask while in public and washing your hands frequently– the correct way.
If you have small children who crawl or regularly touch the floor, it’s a good idea to take your shoes off as soon you get home to prevent coronavirus or bacteria from spreading on the floors.
Q: Can you catch coronavirus more than once? Or does a person become immune or have long-term immunity to the virus?
A: It’s too early to know for sure. But other coronaviruses, like ones that cause the common cold, might give us clues.
With “common cold coronaviruses, you don’t actually have immunity that lasts for very long, and so we don’t know the answer with this specific coronavirus,” said Dr. Celine Gounder, a professor of medicine and infectious diseases at the New York University School of Medicine.
“That’s actually going to be one of the challenges with designing a vaccine is how do you actually cause the immunity to last long enough to protect you.”
Restaurant and bar owners say social distancing could wipe out their industry
Georgia allowed restaurants to reopen on April 27. The three owned by Ryan Pernice are still shuttered.
The entrepreneur hasn't opened his restaurants, Table & Main, Osteria Mattone and Coalition Food & Beverage, since March 16. Pernice is worried about the health of his employees and customers, but there's another reason the restaurants are still shut down: They can't make a profit with social distancing rules in place.
"If you talk to restaurants across the globe, the language might change, but the math is the same," Pernice told CNN Business. "Restaurants and bars need volume and traffic to make them work."
Pernice has been forced to lay off or furlough 80 of his 120 staff. Around the world, millions more restaurant and bar workers have lost their jobs as countries impose strict lockdowns designed to contain the pandemic.
Some of those restrictions are now being eased, but restaurants and bars are not being prioritized for reopening because they are viewed as venues where the virus might spread.
Restaurant owners and managers are grappling with the brutal math that underpins their industry.
Margins are razor thin, forcing eateries and bars to pack in customers every night, and especially on the weekends, in order to stay afloat. In the toughest markets, that means multiple waves of guests, and tables that are pushed together as closely as possible.
It's a business model that is simply incompatible with social distancing.
Read the rest of the article here