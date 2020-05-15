President Donald Trump walks on the South Lawn after returning to the White House on May 14. Alex Brandon/AP

China has called for stable bilateral ties to be maintained between Beijing and Washington after US President Donald Trump heavily criticized the country on Thursday.

"Maintaining stable development of bilateral ties serves the fundamental interests of both the Chinese and US people and is also conducive to world peace and stability," Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesman Zhao Lijian said.

"Now China and the US should continue to enhance our cooperation against the novel coronavirus to defeat the virus as soon as possible and to treat patients and resume the economic development and production, but doing this also calls for the cooperation on the US side.”

Trump has repeatedly attacked China as coronavirus cases rise in the US.

The US has increased military pressure on China over the last few weeks, amid increased tensions over the South China Sea.

Washington has also accused Beijing of seeking to leverage the coronavirus pandemic to extend its sphere of influence in the region.