NFL teams may reopen facilities Tuesday if qualifications are met, commissioner says

An Amtrak employee wearing a protective face mask walks alongside a nearly empty southbound Amtrak train as it arrives on April 15 in Orlando, Florida. Paul Hennessy/NurPhoto/Getty Images

Travelers who refuse to wear a mask will not be allowed to travel by train on Amtrak or by bus on Greyhound.

Representatives from Amtrak and Greyhound Bus told CNN on Friday that passengers will be denied boarding if they are not wearing a face covering.

Greyhound says it has given drivers prepackaged face masks to give to riders who do not already have a mask, but those who refuse to wear one “will be denied boarding if they do not wear a face covering.”

Amtrak is requiring that all customers on trains and inside stations wear masks.

This week, CNN obtained internal memos detailing major airlines’ mask policies. Most airlines said that passengers would not be allowed to board without a face covering. Most policies said that once on board, the job of flight attendants is to strongly encourage the use of masks and avoid confrontation.

It’s unclear how strictly Amtrak and Greyhound will enforce their mask policies once people are on board.