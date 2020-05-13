Los Angeles County officials said a stay-at-home order will stay in place for months as restrictions are slowly lifted.

"With all certainty," the local order will be extended another three months, Dr. Barbara Ferrer, the health director of Los Angeles County, said at a Board of Supervisors virtual meeting. Restrictions on businesses and public places will continue to be lifted, while the order remains, Ferrer explained.

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti told CNN that Ferrer wasn't saying Los Angeles will stay as-is into August.

"I think quite simply she's saying we're not going to fully reopen Los Angeles — or anywhere in America — without any protections or health orders in the next three months," he told CNN's Jake Tapper.

Some schools will cancel in-person classes: The California State University system plans to cancel nearly all in-person classes through the fall semester to reduce spread of coronavirus.

The CSU system, which comprises 23 universities across the state, will be moving most instruction online, Chancellor Timothy White announced Tuesday at a Board of Trustees meeting. The California State University system is the nation’s largest four-year public university system with a total enrollment of more than 480,000 students, according to the CSU.