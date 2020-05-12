California state universities to cancel most in-person classes through fall semester

San Diego State University Shutterstock

The California State University system plans to cancel nearly all in-person classes through the fall semester to reduce spread of coronavirus.

The CSU system, which comprises 23 universities across the state, will be moving most instruction online, Chancellor Timothy White announced Tuesday at a Board of Trustees meeting.

The California State University system is the nation’s largest four-year public university system with a total enrollment of more than 480,000 students, according to the CSU.

A CSU spokesperson confirmed the plans to CNN and said additional details will be released later today.

“We will be going fully virtual with the exception of certain classes,” the spokesperson said.

In-person classes at CSU campuses have been canceled since March and have since moved to online only. The CSU has previously announced students applying for admission will not be required to take the SAT or ACT.