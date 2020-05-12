Los Angeles County likely to remain under some stay-at-home order for months

A young man rides his bike in front of the Banc of California Stadium in the neighborhood of Los Angeles on May 9. Apu Gomes/AFP/Getty Images

Los Angeles County is expected to remain under some sort of stay-at-home order for months, according to Health Director Barbara Ferrer.

She said “with all certainty,” the order will be extended another three months. Restrictions will continue to be lifted, while the order remains, Ferrer explained.

“Our hope is always that by using the data, we’d be able to lift restrictions slowly over the next three months,” Ferrer said.

She went on to say that “there’s no way” the extension would be lifted “unless there’s dramatic change in ... this virus and the tools we have at hand.”

Los Angeles County’s current order holds until May 15, but the stay-at-home order in California is open-ended.

