Gen. Joseph Lengyel Mandel Ngan/AFP/Getty Images/FILE

The Chief of the National Guard Bureau, Gen. Joseph Lengyel, tested negative for the coronavirus Monday, two days after he tested positive for the virus immediately prior to a White House meeting with the Joint Chiefs of Staff and President Trump.

Lengyel “was tested for COVID-19 today at Walter Reed Military Medical Center and received a negative result. This was the second negative test result since he received a positive test result during a routine screening prior to attending a Joint Chiefs of Staff meeting at the White House May 9,” the National Guard said in a statement.

CNN reported yesterday that Lengyel had tested positive at the White House, causing him to miss the meeting.

The Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Mike Gilday also missed the meeting and has self-quarantined due to his coming into contact with a family member who had tested positive for coronavirus.